Unfilled job openings in Indiana fall to lowest level since April 2021 but remain historically high

Unfilled job openings in Indiana fell to the lowest level since April 2021 but remain historically high.

A new survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses found that 21% of small businesses in Indiana reported labor quality as their top concern. About 9% of Hoosier business owners identified labor costs as their biggest problem in November, down one percentage point from the previous month,

“Every Hoosier is impacted by small business owners' inability to find qualified workers. That’s because when small business owners can’t find staff, they must reduce hours and increase costs. One of NFIB’s priorities here in Indiana next year is to tackle employer talent challenges,” said Natalie Robinson, NFIB state director in Indiana. “Our small business owners are the heart of Indiana and if they are struggling, the entire Indiana economy struggles."

An estimated 45% of business owners in Indiana had jobs they could not fill, down two percentage points as compared to October. It was the lowest level in 19 months but far exceeds the 49-year historical average of 23%.

About 18% of small business owners planned to hire more staff in the next three months. That number remained elevated at a seasonally adjusted level but was at its lowest point since February 2021.

An estimated 59% of Indiana small business owners said they hired or attempted to hire more workers last month, which was down two percentage points as compared to October. About 92% of survey respondents said they got few or no qualified applicants for their open positions.

About 31% got few resumes from qualified job applicants, while 23% received none last month.

About 40% of small business owners in Indiana said they increased pay, a four percentage point decline as compared to October. About 28% of business owners said they planned to increase compensation sometime in the next three months.

Currently, about 37% of small business owners have unfilled vacancies for skilled workers, according to the National Federation of Independent Business survey. About 16% have vacancies for unskilled labor.

About 11% of business owners surveyed have increased employment in recent months while 15% saw declines in their headcounts.