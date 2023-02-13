UniFirst, a major Hammond employer that supplies and launders uniforms for workplaces across the Region, acquired a St. Louis-based company.

The Massachusetts-based uniform, workwear and laundry service that operates a facility at 4029 Calumet Ave. in Hammond acquired Clean Uniform for $300 million.

Founded in 1938, the St. Louis-based Clean Uniform has 11 locations in Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma. It's one of the largest independent uniform, workwear and facility service companies in the United States with annual revenue of $90 million.

“Clean has built a highly respected business that provides quality service with a strong customer focus,” said UniFirst CEO Steven Sintros. “The addition of Clean into the UniFirst family will provide a foundation for us to deliver an enhanced service experience for our customers in the markets that they serve.”

The deal will end up costing UniFirst $250 million as a result of tax benefits it will reap. It's buying the company through stock but treating it as an asset purchase.

“UniFirst recognizes Clean’s strong service reputation in this market and is committed to retaining its employees, including its management, service and operations teams, as well as operating its facilities," Sintros said. "We will be strategic and patient in the integration of the two businesses with a strong focus on customer and employee retention.”

UniFirst makes workwear, protective clothing and floor care products, outfitting more than 2 million workers across the United States each business day. It employs more than 14,000 employees nationwide and entered the Northwest Indiana market by buying Arrow Uniform a few years ago.

It now supplies uniforms, workwear, floor mats, mops, wipers, towels, bathroom products and other workplace necessities to businesses across Northwest Indiana.