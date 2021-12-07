Unifirst relocates to new Hammond plant in multimillion-dollar expansion

The Hammond plant dry cleans work uniforms and runs a fleet of 18 vehicles that delivers them across Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago area.

UniFirst relocated all its employees from its previous Hammond facility and expects to grow its staff by 15% over the next few years.

The plant includes many green features such as heat reclaiming equipment, energy-efficient lighting, natural light and rooftop HVAC units. It has state-of-the-art machinery that uses less gas, electricity, water and detergent to launder garments and textiles.

“To say we’re excited to bring this world-class operation to the Greater Hammond and Chicago markets would be an understatement,” General Manager Darren Lane said. “Our Hammond facility houses the very best of all the technological advancements we’ve made over the years and serves as a model for new UniFirst servicing operations to come. It also reinforces our ongoing commitment to quality, efficiency, and industry-leading customer service, and represents UniFirst’s long-term commitment to the local business community.”