Unifirst relocates to new Hammond plant in multimillion-dollar expansion

Unifirst relocated its Hammond industrial laundry operations to a new plant as part of a multimillion dollar expansion.
The Massachusetts-based uniform, workwear and laundry service moved from 4545 Calumet Ave. to a newly built 64,000-square-foot facility at 4029 Calumet Ave. near the Indiana Toll Road. Hammond estimates the construction cost at at least $12 million.
“Our new Hammond facility is at the forefront of the latest advances in uniform and textile service technologies and innovation,” UniFirst president and CEO Steven Sintros said. “Its high-tech processing systems and our dedicated staff will allow us to maximize service levels to area business customers and will help ensure they are consistently receiving the very best products and personalized attention possible for years to come.”
Unifirst acquired Arrow Uniform in Hammond in 2016. It outgrew that operation as it has grown its customer base.
Unifirst employs about 80 workers at the plant, which serves customers in Northwest Indiana, Chicago, Evanston, Orland Park and other communities in the greater metropolitan area. It provides uniforms, workwear, floor mats, mops, wipers, towels, bathroom products and other facility service necessities to local companies.
The Hammond plant dry cleans work uniforms and runs a fleet of 18 vehicles that delivers them across Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago area.
UniFirst relocated all its employees from its previous Hammond facility and expects to grow its staff by 15% over the next few years.
The plant includes many green features such as heat reclaiming equipment, energy-efficient lighting, natural light and rooftop HVAC units. It has state-of-the-art machinery that uses less gas, electricity, water and detergent to launder garments and textiles.
“To say we’re excited to bring this world-class operation to the Greater Hammond and Chicago markets would be an understatement,” General Manager Darren Lane said. “Our Hammond facility houses the very best of all the technological advancements we’ve made over the years and serves as a model for new UniFirst servicing operations to come. It also reinforces our ongoing commitment to quality, efficiency, and industry-leading customer service, and represents UniFirst’s long-term commitment to the local business community.”
The company is one of the largest suppliers and servicers of uniforms and workwear in North America. It employs 14,000 workers at 260 service locations, outfitting more than 2 million workers a day.