The United Steelworkers union and Unilever have reached a new contract for the long-time soap factory by Hammond's Five Points intersection.
After months of negotiations, the two sides were able to reach a pact, said United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap, who was involved in the contract talks. The new four-year agreement covers about 200 workers at the Unilever Home & Personal Care factory at 1200 Calumet Ave., Millsap said.
"The biggest issue was a two tier wage system in which we made improvements in, we got a 12% wage increase over four years, a pension increase, and improved contract language in many areas of the labor agreement," Millsap said.
Workers at the Unilever plant voted to ratify the contract, which will provide them a 3% raise each year. Millsap said the union made no major concessions during the contract talks.
Unilever, an English-Dutch multinational consumer goods giant that sells food, beauty products, cleaning agents and personal care products around the globe, did not return messages.
The city of Hammond identifies the Unilever plant as one of its 10 largest employers.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Lever Brothers opened the long-standing plant at the of a former amusement park next to Lake Michigan, from which it draws water, in 1930.
Over the years, it's made many brands of bar soap including the Lifebuoy soap Ralphie got his mouth washed out with after swearing in Hammond native Jean Shepherd's "A Christmas Story." It's also produced the All and Rinso detergents, and the Spry, Sunlight and Lux dishwashing liquids, as well as Mrs. Butterworth syrup and the Imperial and Promise margarines.
The landmark brick factory was once adorned with a giant box of Rinso Soap that loomed 40 feet over Five Points.
Acquired by Unilever in 1995, the factory employed more than 1,600 workers as recently as the 1970s but the employment there has declined for years as automation has made the manufacturing sector less labor-intensive.
Today, it primarily makes Dove bar soap.
1 of 16
USW Local 7-1 members, including Next Generation members, picket outside of the BP Whiting Refinery.
United Steelworkers picket outside the BP Whiting Refinery. More than 1,500 well-paid industrial workers are out of work, or will be soon, because of layoffs and the strike, which is expected to have at least a small ripple effect on the region's overall economy.
United Steelworker union members, who have been on strike in Whiting since Feb. 8, rallied outside the sprawling BP Whiting Refinery Thursday to call for safer working conditions and less oppressive schedules.
1 of 16
USW Local 7-1 members, including Next Generation members, picket outside of the BP Whiting Refinery.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
USW Local 7-1 members, including Next Generation members, picket outside of the BP Whiting Refinery.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
USW Local 7-1 members, including Next Generation members, picket outside of the BP Whiting Refinery.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
USW Local 7-1 members, including Next Generation members, picket outside of the BP Whiting Refinery.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
USW Local 7-1 members, including Next Generation members, picket outside of the BP Whiting Refinery.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
USW Local 7-1 members, including Next Generation members, picket outside of the BP Whiting Refinery.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
The BP Whiting Refinery on Thursday.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
The BP Whiting Refinery.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
The BP Whiting Refinery. The United States, which imported 60 percent of its oil in 2005, is on pace to become entirely self-sufficient with oil by the 2030s, according to BP's annual Energy Outlook.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
United Steelworkers picket outside the BP Whiting Refinery. More than 1,500 well-paid industrial workers are out of work, or will be soon, because of layoffs and the strike, which is expected to have at least a small ripple effect on the region's overall economy.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
USW Local 7-1 members picket outside the BP Whiting Refinery. National negotiations between the USW and Shell have dragged on for weeks.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
The BP Whiting Refinery.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
The BP Whiting Refinery.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
The BP Whiting Refinery.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
The BP Whiting Refinery.
Jonathan Miano, The Times
The BP Whiting Refinery. The United States, which imported 60 percent of its oil in 2005, is on pace to become entirely self-sufficient with oil by the 2030s, according to BP's annual Energy Outlook.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.