Union approval reaches highest level since 2003, poll finds

About 65% of Americans approve of labor unions, the most public support they've had since 2003.

A new Gallup poll found support of labor unions continues to grow nationally since hitting a low point of 48% during the Great Recession.

Labor unions had an approval rating of 72% during Gallup's first survey on the subject in 1936 with approval peaking at 75% twice in the 1950s. Low readings typically have taken place when the economy is weak, including in the early 1980s when support dropped below 60% for the first time.

Gallup conducted the poll between July 30 through Aug. 12, finding similar results as last year.

In Indiana, an estimated 235,000 of the state's 2.8 million workers belonged to a union last year, or about 8.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The percentage of Indiana's workforce that belonged to a union stayed the same as in 2019, but union membership fell proportionally to overall employment.

About 249,000 Hoosier workers out of an overall workforce of 3 million belonged to a labor union in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.