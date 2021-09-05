Union approval reaches highest level since 2003, poll finds

About 65% of Americans approve of labor unions, the most public support they've had since 2003.
A new Gallup poll found support of labor unions continues to grow nationally since hitting a low point of 48% during the Great Recession.
Labor unions had an approval rating of 72% during Gallup's first survey on the subject in 1936 with approval peaking at 75% twice in the 1950s. Low readings typically have taken place when the economy is weak, including in the early 1980s when support dropped below 60% for the first time.
Gallup conducted the poll between July 30 through Aug. 12, finding similar results as last year.
In Indiana, an estimated 235,000 of the state's 2.8 million workers belonged to a union last year, or about 8.3%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The percentage of Indiana's workforce that belonged to a union stayed the same as in 2019, but union membership fell proportionally to overall employment.
About 249,000 Hoosier workers out of an overall workforce of 3 million belonged to a labor union in 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Unions represented 270,000 workers, or 9.5%, of the Hoosier State's workforce in 2020 as compared to 296,000 workers or 9.8% of the workforce in 2019. Those figures include workers who had union representation to negotiate them higher pay and benefits and more workplace safety protections but who did not pay union dues.
In neighboring Illinois, an estimated 739,000 of the state's 5.1 million workers in 2020 paid dues to a union, or about 14.3% of the workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2019, about 771,000 of Illinois' 5.6 million workers were in a labor union, accounting for about 13.6% of the overall workforce.
About 832,000 workers in Illinois, or about 14.7% of the workforce, received union representation in 2019. The number of workers represented by unions whether dues-paying and formally members or not fell to 788,000 in the Land of Lincoln during the coronavirus pandemic last year but the percentage of Illinois workers represented by organized labor grew to 15.2% last year.
Nationally, 14.2 million workers belonged to unions in 2020, accounting for about 10.8% of the workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That compares to 14.5 million workers or 10.3% of the workforce the previous year.
A total of 15.9 million workers, or 12.1% of the U.S. workforce, received union representation last year, as compared to 16.3 million workers, or 11.6% of the workforce, in 2019.