Union crafts nose guards for mask donations

A local union is making and shipping thousands of metal nose guards for homemade face masks being used in the fight against COVID-19.
Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 is cutting and packaging orders for nose piece strips to be used on face masks being made by the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Workers at the union hall training facility at 6450 Ameriplex Drive at the Ameriplex at the Port business park in Portage have been taking orders for the aluminum nose pieces from anyone who is sewing face masks at home for health care workers and first responders. They will provide them free of charge to anyone who requests them.
"The Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 20 is doing our part to help provide these essential aluminum pieces for all the people that are sewing masks by hand nationwide," Business Agent Kreg Homoky said. "This started as a grassroots effort on the East Coast."
Nationwide, the Sheet Metal Workers union has filled over 8,000 requests for 4.8 million nose strips thus far.
The union warned there may be delays in shipments because of shortages of materials and overwhelming demand.
To request nose strips, contact Homoky at khomoky@smw20.com or 219-764-1900 or fill out a form online at actionnetwork.org/forms/nose-piece-request-form.
Local trade unions also have been donating N95 respirator masks and other personal protective equipment to front-line health care workers.
"The building trades and contractors have really stepped up to fight this pandemic," said Randy Palmateer, business manager of the Northwestern Indiana Building & Construction Trades Council.
They also continue to work on job sites across Northwest Indiana since many are outdoors where it's easier to practice social distancing, Palmateer said.
"Work has slowed in Indiana, but most projects have not shut down. The construction industry has a blanket exemption from the state’s stay-at-home order," he said. "Public works projects are moving ahead as scheduled and INDOT projects are being accelerated to take advantage of decreased traffic volumes."
Palmateer said outages at power plants and steel mills have been pushed back, though work has slowed down at the BP Whiting refinery, and hospitals and auto plants have been the main sectors for shutdowns. While most work underway is continuing, some retail projects are on hold, he said, and future private-sector work "seems to be on hold," though some projects, like the solar farm in south Lake County, are still on course.
