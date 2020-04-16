Union crafts nose guards for mask donations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A local union is making and shipping thousands of metal nose guards for homemade face masks being used in the fight against COVID-19.

Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 is cutting and packaging orders for nose piece strips to be used on face masks being made by the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers at the union hall training facility at 6450 Ameriplex Drive at the Ameriplex at the Port business park in Portage have been taking orders for the aluminum nose pieces from anyone who is sewing face masks at home for health care workers and first responders. They will provide them free of charge to anyone who requests them.

"The Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 20 is doing our part to help provide these essential aluminum pieces for all the people that are sewing masks by hand nationwide," Business Agent Kreg Homoky said. "This started as a grassroots effort on the East Coast."

Nationwide, the Sheet Metal Workers union has filled over 8,000 requests for 4.8 million nose strips thus far.

The union warned there may be delays in shipments because of shortages of materials and overwhelming demand.