Union fears U.S. Steel proposal would limit healthcare options, cutting off care from NWI hospitals

The United Steelworkers union fears U.S. Steel's contract proposal would limit access to health care, including many major hospitals and other healthcare providers in Northwest Indiana.

U.S. Steel has proposed continuing the current health insurance, vision and dental plans with no increase in deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums. It also wants to transition from the Highmark PPO Network to the Highmark High Performing PPO Network, which the company said "prioritizes the highest quality healthcare providers at the lowest cost to employees and the company."

"U.S. Steel’s proposal offers no-premium health care coverage through the Blue Cross Blue Shield High Performance Network, which is administered by Anthem for Northwest Indiana," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said.

"The network offers access to providers with a record of delivering high-quality, efficient care, such as Ascension, Franciscan Health, Good Samaritan and the NorthShore University Health System," Malkowski said. "Members who live outside of the High Performance Network would have access to the same network of providers that they have today."

The union refutes that U.S. Steel's proposed health insurance change would result in no out-of-network coverage.

"The current Blue Cross Blue Shield PPO network is a broad network which gives you the flexibility to choose providers inside or outside the network each time you need care," the United Steelworkers union said in an update to members. "There are advantages to using in-network PPO providers: coverage is higher, providers agree to accept negotiated rates and not to bill you for charges in excess of negotiated rates and network providers will handle any pre-certification of an inpatient admission. But the choice is up to you and your family."

That freedom could disappear under the proposed contract, according to the USW. The union fears steelworkers would not be able to get coverage from a number of Northwest Indiana healthcare providers, including Community Hospital, Pinnacle Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center, Community Health Network, Northwest Health, UChicago Medicine, Northern Medicine, Loyola University, LaPorte Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.

"U.S. Steel has proposed to replace the current PPO network with a restricted network, with fewer hospitals and doctors, and no coverage for out-of-network providers. The company states that 76% of employees have adequate access to providers under its restricted network and would be required to use the network. Overall 36% of the providers used by USS employees today and almost 50% of claims dollars are outside of the proposed network," the USW said in an update to members. "You work hard. Work in a steel mill, coke plant or iron ore mine is difficult and often dangerous. It takes its toll. You deserve access to quality, affordable health care for you and your family."

The USW also is concerned the proposed contract would increase costs, limit access to providers and reduce benefits.