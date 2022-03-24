Union fighting to get Jewel-Osco workers raises owed them after payroll snafu

United Food and Commercial Workers International Local 1546 has been fighting to get Jewel-Osco workers pay that's owed them dating back to last August.

The union reached a three-year deal with Jewel-Osco for 4,000 workers in the deli, seafood and meat department at 182 stores across Chicagoland, including in Northwest Indiana. The two sides agreed to raises of between 55 cents and 70 cents per hour, retroactive to when the last contract expired in August 2021.

Jewel-Osco had until March 1st under the terms of the contract, agreed to in December, to implement raises. But no one has gotten raises yet, and some workers have even gotten inadvertent pay cuts of $2 to $3 per hour, the union's Jeff Weiss said.

The supermarket chain is working to resolve the payroll issue, spokeswoman Mary Frances Trucco said.

“Making sure our hardworking UFCW local 1546 associates receive the money that is owed to them is of the utmost importance to us," she said. "We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”

Weiss said at least a third of the union's workers at Jewel-Osco stores have seen their paychecks shrink by $30 to $40 a week over the past few weeks.

"They'll get it eventually, but they're hard hit," he said. "They need that money for gas, food and rent. It really puts a hardship on people."

Trucco said the supermarket chain addressed the mistaken pay cuts in the latest rounds of paychecks that went out this week and was still working on the other issues.

"We corrected the accidental pay cuts some UFCW local 1546 associates experienced, and we are quickly working to resolve other pay issues," she said. "We apologize to our associates for this inconvenience.”

The union has been calling the company, which is owned by the Albertsons chain, daily in the hope of resolving the issue.

"It's been three weeks and it's still not fixed," Weiss said. "They're aware of this situation."

The union works with hundreds of different companies, many in the meatpacking industry. It's never encountered this issue before.

"They're one of the largest companies we work with," he said. "They should be able to handle payroll. Workers are frustrated."

The union filed a class-action grievance with Jewel-Osco for its workers to get them the back pay they're owed. It will authorize membership actions like social media posting if the issue isn't resolved soon.

Jewel has indicated to the union it hopes for a resolution any day now.

“Every single union-represented Jewel employee has been and is still being asked to risk exposure to the virus and work in dangerous conditions despite recently relaxed CDC guidelines,” stated UFCW Local 1546 President and International Vice President Robert O’Toole. “These essential workers have voted for and have earned their right to union-negotiated wage increases and retro pay, and that is what we will continue to fight for on their behalf throughout the grievance process and further if necessary. The real question the employees, shoppers, and the community should now be asking is whether Jewel will uphold its legal, contractual obligations and truly honor their own workers that they claim as ‘heroes’?”

