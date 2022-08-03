Union files unfair labor complaint charging solar farm project excluding local workers

A labor union is charging that local workers are being excluded from a $1.5 billion solar farm project in Northwest Indiana, calling it a slap in the face.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 filed unfair labor practice charges against California-based SOLV Energy and recruiter Aerotek, charging they are recruiting workers from outside Indiana for the Mammoth Solar Farm Project and paying them "substantially lower than Indiana standards."

The project is underway in Starke County and will also take place in neighboring Pulaski County, where construction has been held up by lawsuits.

SOLV Energy and Aerotek did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The union representing heavy construction equipment operators faulted the companies for not prioritizing the use of local workers. It alleged they recruited workers from other states to get the project started, paying them less than what local Northwest Indiana workers normally would make during such projects.

The union charged the companies did not contact local contractors who specialize in that type of construction work. The union also alleges SOLV Energy's recruitment firm offered $27 per hour, plus $850 per week, to workers from outside Indiana, less than the local prevailing wage in the area. The union further charges the company had offered just $20 per hour to local Hoosier workers, well below the established standard for skilled equipment operators in Northwest Indiana.

“Local workers are being systematically excluded from this project,” said Local 150 Financial Secretary David Fagan. “Despite the economic incentives our communities have given this developer, it is seeking to use a low-wage workforce from out of state while offering Indiana workers even less. It is a slap in the face.”

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, which represents more than 23,000 workers in construction in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa, filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board charging unlawful discrimination against Indiana workers.

“Our communities have acted in good faith to support this project,” said Fagan. "And we have been repaid thus far with hostility of the worst kind. When Gov. Holcomb set out to bring this project to Indiana, he could not have imagined that our workers would be shoved aside and that out-of-state developers would treat our communities with this kind of disrespect."