 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Union files unfair labor complaint charging solar farm project excluding local workers

  • Updated
  • 0
Union files unfair labor complaint charging solar farm project excluding local workers

Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Doral LLC officials and others throw a ceremonial shovelful of dirt to announce the launch of a $1.5 billion solar energy installation in Starke and Pulaski counties last year.

 Doug Ross, The Times

A labor union is charging that local workers are being excluded from a $1.5 billion solar farm project in Northwest Indiana, calling it a slap in the face.

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 filed unfair labor practice charges against California-based SOLV Energy and recruiter Aerotek, charging they are recruiting workers from outside Indiana for the Mammoth Solar Farm Project and paying them "substantially lower than Indiana standards."

The project is underway in Starke County and will also take place in neighboring Pulaski County, where construction has been held up by lawsuits.

SOLV Energy and Aerotek did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The union representing heavy construction equipment operators faulted the companies for not prioritizing the use of local workers. It alleged they recruited workers from other states to get the project started, paying them less than what local Northwest Indiana workers normally would make during such projects.

People are also reading…

The union charged the companies did not contact local contractors who specialize in that type of construction work. The union also alleges SOLV Energy's recruitment firm offered $27 per hour, plus $850 per week, to workers from outside Indiana, less than the local prevailing wage in the area. The union further charges the company had offered just $20 per hour to local Hoosier workers, well below the established standard for skilled equipment operators in Northwest Indiana. 

“Local workers are being systematically excluded from this project,” said Local 150 Financial Secretary David Fagan. “Despite the economic incentives our communities have given this developer, it is seeking to use a low-wage workforce from out of state while offering Indiana workers even less. It is a slap in the face.”

The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, which represents more than 23,000 workers in construction in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa, filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board charging unlawful discrimination against Indiana workers.

“Our communities have acted in good faith to support this project,” said Fagan. "And we have been repaid thus far with hostility of the worst kind. When Gov. Holcomb set out to bring this project to Indiana, he could not have imagined that our workers would be shoved aside and that out-of-state developers would treat our communities with this kind of disrespect."

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bombers BBQ, True BBQ and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opening; Port of Peri Peri closed

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Bombers BBQ, True BBQ and Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opening; Port of Peri Peri closed

1 of 14
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NIPSCO natural gas bills to jump in September

NIPSCO natural gas bills to jump in September

The average customer will start paying about 10% more or about $6 a month for natural gas after a rate hike kicks in this September. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission gave the Merrillville-based utility permission to start charging more for natural gas.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi poised to visit Taiwan as US-China tensions flare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts