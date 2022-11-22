'Union Man' singer, Smiley Tillmon Band and other acts to play Hard Rock Casino this week

A Northwest Indiana country singer who wrote the song “Union Man,” a few blues acts and other musicians will take the stage at Hard Rock Casino in Gary this week.

Nate Venturelli, Smiley Tillmon Band Featuring Kate Moss, Ally Veneable and others will play at the venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave in Gary.

Vino Louden will play the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday. He’s a Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee who’s performed at venues like Buddy Guys Legends, Hollywood Bowl, Windy City Live, House of Blues and the Chicago Theater as well as in Brazil, France and Japan.

Journey Tribute act Infinity will take the Hard Rock Café Stage at 9 p.m. Wednesday. It’s one of the top-drawing cover bands in the Midwest, playing many Chicagoland music festivals over the past two decades.

John Primer will play the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Friday.

“John Primer has undisputedly helped build the sound and style of Chicago blues as we know it today,” Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. “The echos of tradition bellowing from the birthplaces he played such as: Maxwell Street, Theresa’s, Checkerboard and Rosa’s Lounges, pulse from every chord in his fingers today. John Primer is a Chicago Blues Living Legend.”

Ally Venable will take the Hard Rock Café Stage at 9 p.m. Friday. The singer-songwriter has put out four albums.

“My vision was to really spread a positive message of love,” Venable said. “The world needs that right now.”

Smiley Tillmon Band Featuring Kate Moss will play the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Saturday. The veteran guitarist Tillmon has played in the Chicago blues scene for 55 years. He’s lately joined forces with bassist Tom Rezetko, fellow guitarist Kate Moss and drummer George Baumann.

Venturelli will then perform at the Hard Rock Café Stage at 9 p.m. Saturday. He’s gotten radio airplay on Country Radio 105.5 FM, WIVR Country 101.3 FM, iHeart 98.3 FM, Y Country 97.5 FM, Q Country 102.9 FM, 89.1 FM and AMI Jukebox.

“Country singer-songwriter Nate Venturelli is from Northwest Indiana,” Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. “Nate’s new single ‘Union Man,’ a song written about the story of his grandfather’s life growing up to becoming a union steelworker, has gotten recognition from unions around the country, rave reviews, support from fans and country radio. Nate’s performances include Nashville’s strip, Chicago’s top venues, festivals, fairs, casinos and concerts throughout Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.”