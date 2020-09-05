Union membership declined in Indiana again last year

"While once a major union state, Indiana now has unionization rates lower than the national average of 10.3% and lower than most of our neighboring states, with Michigan at 15%, Illinois at 14.7% and Ohio at 13.1%," Pollak said.

The decline in union membership could take a bigger toll on workers in Northwest Indiana, including those who don't belong to unions themselves, he said.

"As we sit on the precipice of a recession, one that will likely surpass the 2008 Great Recession in severity, unions play an important role in protecting jobs and the rights of workers," Pollak said. "This global pandemic has drawn attention to the working conditions of 'essential workers' in industries like retail, health care, social services, education and food service and how these workers often face low pay and limited benefits.

"Labor Day is an important time to reflect on how we treat workers, especially those that we consider 'essential,' and ask if the compensation and benefits we provide to them are consistent with what we ask and expect them to do."

Unions helped build up Northwest Indiana into the industrial powerhouse it is today, Pollak said.