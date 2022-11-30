Union objects that out-of-state workers building Mammoth Solar project, call for government intervention

A union is objecting that nearly 80% of the workers on the Mammoth Solar Farm project hail from out of state.

Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC is currently building a $1.5 billion solar farm in Starke and Pulaski counties. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, which represents 23,000 construction workers in Indiana, Illinois and Iowa, said it obtained a list of employees from the developers showing that only 17 of the 78 construction workers on the project at the time live in Indiana.

The union said it obtained the documentation while negotiating on behalf of heavy equipment operators working at Mammoth Solar.

“State, county and local governments have cooperated with the developer, Doral LLC, in various ways on this solar project without any assurances that the massive construction project would benefit the local communities in which it is being built,” Local 150 Financial Secretary David Fagan wrote in a letter to government officials.

The union is asking local, state and federal government officials to intervene. It's objecting that Doral Renewables landed tax incentives in exchange for local job creation and is instead hiring cheaper itinerant out-of-state workers to cut down on labor costs.

“Local 150 and other unions have reached out numerous times to the developer to work as partners to ensure that this project is completed on schedule and on budget with local men and women, but we have been ignored," Fagan said.

Doral Renewables, which has developed 400 energy projects around the globe, did not respond to requests for comment.