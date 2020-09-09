Union says 'Steelworkers of NW Indiana' billboards supporting Trump are misleading

Members of the Steelworkers of NW Indiana group and Leyva did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump voiced support for bringing back the American steel industry when first running for president in 2016, and sought tariffs of 25% on foreign-made steel, which resulted in a short-lived rise in steel prices. He has had more support from rank-and-file steelworkers than Republican candidates traditionally do, but has never received the union's endorsement, Millsap said.

"He's lost support because he hasn't delivered on his promises," Millsap said. "Steel plants have closed under his administration, and steelworkers have lost their jobs. He said he was going to take care of this industry. He did do the tariffs, but it wasn't the savior like some believe and then he just mishandled the pandemic. Overall, the majority of our members are not pleased with him."

Earlier this month, the USW endorsed the Democratic ticket of Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.