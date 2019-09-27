HAMMOND — Union organizers want a federal judge here to force local steelmaker ArcelorMittal to recognize them as bargaining agents for employees of the steelmaker’s Calvert, Alabama plant.
United Steelworkers, the AFL-CIO and the United Steel, Paper & Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial & Service Workers International Union filed a lawsuit this week in U.S. District Court.
Attorneys for the unions are seeking legal remedies against the actions of AM/NS, a steel processing plant in Calvert that is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel Corp.
Union lawyers say the steelmakers violated federal rules permitting the federation of unions to organize Calvert plant employees and its affiliated workers.
Spokesmen for the union and ArcelorMittal couldn’t be reached for comment.
ArcelorMittal, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, has local operations in East Chicago, Burns Harbor, Gary, Riverdale and New Carlisle. The United Steelworkers Union already represents 15,000 steelworkers at 18 ArcelorMittal plants across the country, including thousands in Northwest Indiana.
The Calvert plant, about 35 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel Corp. of Japan.
The two steelmakers purchased the modern state-of-the-art facility in about 2014.
Arcelor Mittal’s website states the Calvert facility has served the North American market since 2010 with the capacity to produce 5.3 million tons of flat rolled carbon steel products annually.
Its 1,640 employees produce products serving the automotive industries in the south and Mexico, as well as construction, pipe and tube, service center, and appliance industries.
Last year, ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago shipped 1 million tons of slabs to AM/NS Calvert, which took over some finishing operations that were once done in East Chicago.
The suit alleges the unions began efforts to organize Calvert workers at the beginning of this year. The suit alleges Arcelor previously agreed not to attack union efforts to organize workers at Calvert although some differences over the process remain.
The suit alleges the unions asked AM/NS this summer to recognize the unions for the purposes of bargaining a future labor agreement with plant workers, but the steelmakers tried to impose unacceptable conditions on the union.
The union is asking a federal judge here to find ArcelorMittal in violations of the prior union organizing agreement, recognize the union as the workers bargaining representative and award the union legal fees for having to file this suit.