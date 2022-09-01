Unions ask Ports of Indiana for more transparency, question rent increases

Union leaders representing workers at the Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor are asking the port for more communication and transparency and questioning proposed rent increases and the decision not to renew the lease of the stevedore Metro Ports.

Port spokesperson Jennifer Hanson said Ports of Indiana will assess interest for a new bulk cargo dock operator in Burns Harbor after Metro Ports' contract expires at the end of the year. She said the Indianapolis-based port system will seek a long-term business partner to provide stevedoring and distribution services to existing customers, grow and diversify cargoes, make investments in facility expansions and drive projects that create significant economic benefits for the regional economy.

"The Ports of Indiana reviews all agreements with an eye toward growth of the regions and the Indiana economy. Renewal discussions with Metro Ports had been ongoing since 2018. However, both parties could not come to a new mutual agreement due to fundamental differences," Hanson said. "At that point, POI decided to seek a new business partner to provide bulk stevedoring and distribution services at the port. Metro Ports was notified in January 2022."

Local International Longshoremen's Association leaders are calling upon the port to be more open and transparent about the process, asking why the port wouldn't stick with a stevedore that helped bring in record traffic and is the largest bulk stevedore in the United States with operations on both coasts and a longer existing client list than any possible replacement.

"As union leaders, we are doing our job in not only representing concerns of our members that could possibly be displaced, but our employers and the future of port operations as well," Local 1969 Business Agent Joseph Perez and International Longshoremen's Association leaders said in a statement. "We are a port family consisting of a multi-generation, diverse workforce where minority is majority."

The union also is raising concerns about proposed rent increases that would affect the two dozen companies operating at the deepwater port on Lake Michigan.

"Metro is not the only tenant that has had issues with the arrogance of the new port administration. Local 2038 represents the mills located within the port," Perez and union leaders said in a statement. "We have had other tenants that have been hit with 300-600% rent increases with little to no explanation other than absurd comments from port directives when questioned of the hefty increases."

Union leaders expressed concerns that rent hikes could drive out steel service centers and other tenants that employ its members. Some have operated there for 30 years.

"The (Indiana Port Commission) is supposed to provide infrastructure upgrades and try to attract new tenants, not drive them away," Perez and other union leaders said in a statement. "We have not seen many improvements in our port, yet IPC continues to strong-arm its tenants, our employers, making it a much less desirable port to operate out of."

Perez said Metro Ports has been a good employer that has brought the community employment opportunities.

Hanson said port policy is not to discuss tenant business with anyone other than tenants, including the unions who represent the workers they employ.

"The negotiations of these type of agreements are traditionally not done in an open forum as private companies are reluctant to discuss strategy, vision and their individual growth potential," Hanson said. "The current Metro Ports agreement was not negotiated in a public forum, so no change in function. Once final terms are reached with a new bulk stevedore, an agreement will then be prepared and presented to the POI Commission for approval."

Perez said it was a matter of public interest.

"If they would rather us not speak as union leaders, we will address this as the concerned taxpaying citizens that we are who are entitled to truth and transparency from a division of any government entity," Perez and ILA local leaders said. "No public agency should ignore its obligation to operate in a transparent fashion. Transparency is a fundamental obligation of a public body even if its enabling act or bylaws do not specifically address the matter."

Perez said the union is especially concerned since the port's requests for proposals from potential stevedores were previously made public but haven't been this time.

"As concerned citizens, we are just looking for truth, honesty and transparency," he said.