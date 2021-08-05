Unions mourn 'labor legend'

Union leaders are mourning the loss of longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.
Trumka, who died of an apparent heart attack at the age of 72, was hailed "a legend" of organized labor. He led a union with more than 12 million active and retired members in a number of industries, including many in Northwest Indiana.
“The labor community suffered an immeasurable loss today with the passing of Rich Trumka, a true friend of our union and of workers everywhere," USW International President Tom Conway said. “Since his early days as a mine worker, Rich never shied away from a fight, dedicating his life to advocating for justice and equality for working families the world over."
The USW and other unions will continue Trumka's fight to improve the lives and financial well-being of workers, Conway said.
"Rich’s was always one of the loudest voices in calling for not only fair wages and working conditions but also for an economic system in which all workers have a seat at the table," he said. “On behalf of the USW, I extend our most sincere and deepest condolences to the Trumka family. The members of our union, the labor movement and working families across the country will feel the sting of Rich’s loss. We will honor his legacy by continuing his fight.”
Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa described Trumka as "a true champion for working men and women."
"Richard Trumka was a friend, a colleague, and my brother in the fight for workers’ rights in America," he said. “Throughout his outstanding career, Rich’s tireless work and dedication improved the lives of millions of union members, and he will be remembered as one of the greatest labor leaders of our generation. On behalf of the Teamsters Union, I offer our deepest condolences to Rich’s family during this difficult time. He will be missed.”
AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner hailed Trumka as a legend.
“The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today. Rich Trumka devoted his life to working people, from his early days as president of the United Mine Workers of America to his unparalleled leadership as the voice of America’s labor movement," he said. "He was a relentless champion of workers’ rights, workplace safety, worker-centered trade, democracy and so much more. He was also a devoted father, grandfather, husband, brother, coach, colleague and friend. Rich was loved and beloved. Today, the 56 unions and 12.5 million members of the AFL-CIO mourn the passing of our fearless leader and commit to honoring his legacy with action. Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an economy, society and democracy that lifts up every working family and community.”
North Carolina AFL-CIO President MaryBe McMillan said Trumka devoted his life to improve pay, safety and standard of living for all workers.
"From his leadership of the United Mineworkers to his presidency of the AFL-CIO, President Trumka spent 50 years building a stronger, more powerful labor movement. He knew that by joining together in union, working people have the power to improve not only our working conditions but also our nation’s politics and its policies," she said. "Today we commit to honoring President Trumka’s legacy by continuing to fight for better policies for working people including the PRO Act. President Trumka made it clear that all working people deserve dignity and respect on the job. We will keep fighting to make President Trumka’s vision a reality so that all workers earn family-sustaining wages, work in safe conditions, and have a collective voice on the job."
