Unions mourn 'labor legend'

"Richard Trumka was a friend, a colleague, and my brother in the fight for workers’ rights in America," he said. “Throughout his outstanding career, Rich’s tireless work and dedication improved the lives of millions of union members, and he will be remembered as one of the greatest labor leaders of our generation. On behalf of the Teamsters Union, I offer our deepest condolences to Rich’s family during this difficult time. He will be missed.”

“The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today. Rich Trumka devoted his life to working people, from his early days as president of the United Mine Workers of America to his unparalleled leadership as the voice of America’s labor movement," he said. "He was a relentless champion of workers’ rights, workplace safety, worker-centered trade, democracy and so much more. He was also a devoted father, grandfather, husband, brother, coach, colleague and friend. Rich was loved and beloved. Today, the 56 unions and 12.5 million members of the AFL-CIO mourn the passing of our fearless leader and commit to honoring his legacy with action. Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an economy, society and democracy that lifts up every working family and community.”