 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
United Federal Credit Union pays it forward with charitable giving
0 Comments

United Federal Credit Union pays it forward with charitable giving

  • 0
United Federal Credit Union pays it forward with charitable giving

United Federal Credit Union's headquarters is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

United Federal Credit Union, a Southwest Michigan-based credit union with a branch in downtown Griffith, donated more than $13,400 to charity as part of its annual Pay It Forward campaign.

The St. Joseph Michigan-based credit union, which operates at 510 N. Broad St. in Griffith, gave every employee $20 this holiday season to donate to a person, family or nonprofit of their choice. Many chose to pool their funds and chip in themselves to make their donations more substantial.

United Federal Credit Union donated to many nonprofits in Northern Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, including Toys for Toys, CASA Children, Ronald McDonald House, Veterans Center, Pays of Hope, and Benton Harbor Water Crisis.

It's been an annual tradition since 2008 at the credit union. Employees requested money spent on holiday parties go to help the community instead.

This year, United Federal Credit Union and its workers collectively donated $19,300 to 54 people, families, individuals and community groups in places where it has branches.

“The thought and consideration each individual and department puts into thinking how these dollars can offer extra help during the holiday season for a family, an organization, or other members of the community is remarkable,” United President and CEO Terry O’Rourke said. “This was another year filled with challenges for our friends and family across the country, but when Team United saw a need, they found a way to offer a helping hand.”

O'Rourke said the holiday giving was a testament to the credit union's company culture.

“Every year I am amazed by our employees’ enthusiasm for Pay It Forward. They show their caring nature and go above and beyond to help our communities,” said O’Rourke. “This year was another challenging year and we would not have made it through without our team’s dedication to United’s mission. We are proud to be able to support and improve the lives of our members and our communities.”

For more information, visit UnitedFCU.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Jobless claims rise as omicron spreads in the United States

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts