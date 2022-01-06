United Federal Credit Union pays it forward with charitable giving

United Federal Credit Union, a Southwest Michigan-based credit union with a branch in downtown Griffith, donated more than $13,400 to charity as part of its annual Pay It Forward campaign.

The St. Joseph Michigan-based credit union, which operates at 510 N. Broad St. in Griffith, gave every employee $20 this holiday season to donate to a person, family or nonprofit of their choice. Many chose to pool their funds and chip in themselves to make their donations more substantial.

United Federal Credit Union donated to many nonprofits in Northern Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, including Toys for Toys, CASA Children, Ronald McDonald House, Veterans Center, Pays of Hope, and Benton Harbor Water Crisis.

It's been an annual tradition since 2008 at the credit union. Employees requested money spent on holiday parties go to help the community instead.

This year, United Federal Credit Union and its workers collectively donated $19,300 to 54 people, families, individuals and community groups in places where it has branches.