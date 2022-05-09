United States lifts Section 232 tariffs on Ukrainian steel for a year

The United States Department of Commerce is temporarily suspending the Section 232 tariffs of 25% on Ukrainian steel for one year to assist the country's defense against the Russian invasion.

The steel industry is big in Ukraine, employing one of every 13 residents.

Many Ukrainian steel mills have continued to pay, feed and shelter their workers after Russia invaded in late February, throwing the country into violent turmoil. The steel mill in Mariupol has been fortified as a defensive position that has withstood Russian attacks. Some of the mills have started making steel again as fighting rages on in the country.

The United States hopes to create more export opportunities to support one of Ukraine's most vital industries and keep steelworkers employed.

“Steelworkers are among the world’s most resilient — whether they live in Youngstown or Mariupol. We can’t just admire the fortitude and spirit of the Ukrainian people — we need to have their backs and support one of the most important industries to Ukraine’s economic well-being," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. "For steel mills to continue as an economic lifeline for the people of Ukraine, they must be able to export their steel. Today’s announcement is a signal to the Ukrainian people that we are committed to helping them thrive in the face of Putin’s aggression, and that their work will create a stronger Ukraine, both today and in the future."

The United States is restricting Russian imports, which have decreased in value by 97% since the war started. The United States also has decreased exports to Russia by 79%. The Department of Commerce also said it's doing what it can to help Ukraine's economy.

"Ukraine’s diplomatic leaders have been essential partners and advocates for their people, and we will continue to do all we can to support their work toward peace, freedom, and prosperity,” Raimondo said.

The Coalition of American Metal Manufacturers and Users, which represents steel purchases, heralded the move.

“The Coalition of American Metal Manufacturers and Users applauds the suspension of 'national security' Section 232 steel tariffs on Ukraine by the Biden Administration. The war in Ukraine underscores the irony of maintaining the 'national security' tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by the Trump Administration in 2018 on our close allies as the United States seeks to build a global coalition to confront Russia’s aggression," the trade association said in a statement. "The domestic steel and aluminum industries continue to enjoy record profits while U.S. steel- and aluminum-using manufacturers can’t obtain the steel and aluminum needed to meet demand due to a range of supply chain issues exacerbated by these tariffs. It’s time for the United States to drop these 'national security' tariffs in the name of … national security."

