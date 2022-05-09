 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

United States lifts Section 232 tariffs on Ukrainian steel for a year

  • 0

The United States Department of Commerce is temporarily suspending the Section 232 tariffs of 25% on Ukrainian steel for one year to assist the country's defense against the Russian invasion.

The steel industry is big in Ukraine, employing one of every 13 residents.

Many Ukrainian steel mills have continued to pay, feed and shelter their workers after Russia invaded in late February, throwing the country into violent turmoil. The steel mill in Mariupol has been fortified as a defensive position that has withstood Russian attacks. Some of the mills have started making steel again as fighting rages on in the country. 

The United States hopes to create more export opportunities to support one of Ukraine's most vital industries and keep steelworkers employed.

“Steelworkers are among the world’s most resilient — whether they live in Youngstown or Mariupol. We can’t just admire the fortitude and spirit of the Ukrainian people — we need to have their backs and support one of the most important industries to Ukraine’s economic well-being," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said. "For steel mills to continue as an economic lifeline for the people of Ukraine, they must be able to export their steel. Today’s announcement is a signal to the Ukrainian people that we are committed to helping them thrive in the face of Putin’s aggression, and that their work will create a stronger Ukraine, both today and in the future."

People are also reading…

The United States is restricting Russian imports, which have decreased in value by 97% since the war started. The United States also has decreased exports to Russia by 79%. The Department of Commerce also said it's doing what it can to help Ukraine's economy.

"Ukraine’s diplomatic leaders have been essential partners and advocates for their people, and we will continue to do all we can to support their work toward peace, freedom, and prosperity,” Raimondo said.

The Coalition of American Metal Manufacturers and Users, which represents steel purchases, heralded the move.

“The Coalition of American Metal Manufacturers and Users applauds the suspension of 'national security' Section 232 steel tariffs on Ukraine by the Biden Administration. The war in Ukraine underscores the irony of maintaining the 'national security' tariffs on steel and aluminum imports imposed by the Trump Administration in 2018 on our close allies as the United States seeks to build a global coalition to confront Russia’s aggression," the trade association said in a statement. "The domestic steel and aluminum industries continue to enjoy record profits while U.S. steel- and aluminum-using manufacturers can’t obtain the steel and aluminum needed to meet demand due to a range of supply chain issues exacerbated by these tariffs. It’s time for the United States to drop these 'national security' tariffs in the name of … national security."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Gas prices back on the rise in Northwest Indiana

Gas prices back on the rise in Northwest Indiana

“For the first time in over a month, the national average price of gasoline has risen. Primarily, this was due to oil prices that had jumped the prior week, pushing up the price that stations pay for fuel and thus causing them to raise prices."

USW, steel industry hails Buy America policy

USW, steel industry hails Buy America policy

The United Steelworkers union and steel industry is hailing a new Buy America policy that will strengthen rules mandating the use of American-made steel in federally funded construction projects.

Watch Now: Related Video

BTC Falls Below $31K to Lowest Level Since July 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts