United States ranked fourth in steel production last year

The United States ranked fourth worldwide in steel production last year.

America made an estimated 85.8 million tons of steel in 2021, according to the Brussels, Belgium-based World Steel Association.

The World Steel Association estimates global steel output grew 3.8% to 1.88 billion tons last year.

“'World Steel in Figures' shows that most countries around the world saw an increase in both steel production and use in 2021 despite COVID restrictions remaining in place in many locations. An expectation of a continued and stable recovery from the pandemic this year and beyond has been shaken by the war in Ukraine and rising inflation,” World Steel Association Director General Edwin Basson said.

Global steel output grew in 2021 despite a 3% decline in China, which single-handedly accounts for about 53% of the world's steel production.

China made 1.03 billion tons of steel last year. That's more than 11 times as much as the United States and eight times as much as the second-highest steel producer.

India ranked second worldwide, producing 118.2 million tons of steel, according to the World Steel Association. Japan ranked third with 96.3 million tons of steel.

The United States was long the world's largest producer of steel, so dominant for decades that U.S. Steel became the world's first billion-dollar corporation back during its heyday. But after decades of decline and disinvestment and a rise of foreign competition, the United States has now ranked fourth globally in steel production for years.

The global market is now dominated by China, which heavily subsidizes its steel industry as a way of providing good-paying employment to its people at often-state-run steel mills.

