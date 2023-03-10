The United States ranked fourth in steel production worldwide last year.

The Brussels, Belgium-based World Steel Association reported steelmakers worldwide made 140.7 million tons of steel in December, a 10.8% year-over-year decrease. Steelmakers in the 64 steelmaking countries across the globe made 1.87 billion tons of steel in 2022, a 4.2% decline from the 1.96 billion tons they made in 2021.

The United States produced 6.5 million tons of steel in November, an 8.3% year-over-year decrease. Steel production fell 5.9% to 80.7 million tons in the United States in 2022.

In December, China again led the world in steel production, making 77.9 million tons — more than half the steel made in the world and nearly eight times as much as the second-place country. India ranked second with 10.6 million tons and Japan third with 6.9 million tons in December.

Last year, China made 1 billion tons of steel, India 124 million tons and Japan 89 million tons. The United States ranked fourth both in December and for the year.

Russia, South Korea, Germany, Turkey, Brazil and Iran rounded out the top 10 steel-producing countries worldwide, according to the World Steel Association.

North America produced 8.8 million tons of steel in December, a 9.9% year-over-year decrease, according to the World Steel Association. North American output fell 5.5% to 111.4 million tons last year.

In 2022, steel production fell by 6.6% to 14.9 million tons in Africa, by 2.3% to 1.3 billion in Asia and Oceania, by 10.5% to 136.7 million tons in the European Union, by 12.2% to 44.7 million tons in the rest of Europe, by 20.2% to 85.2 million tons in Russia and former Soviet states and by 5% to 43.4 million tons in South Africa. Steel output rose 7.1% to 44 million tons in the Middle East.