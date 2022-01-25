United States, United Kingdom in talks about relaxing steel tariffs

The U.S. government is again looking to relax blanket tariffs of 25% with another trade partner.

After hammering out a deal to establish steel tariff-rate quotas with the European Union, the United States is now talking with the United Kingdom about relaxing the Section 232 tariffs.

"United States Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan announced the start of bilateral discussions to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity, including the United States’ application of tariffs on imports from the United Kingdom under Section 232 and the UK’s retaliatory tariffs on certain U.S. exports to the UK," the two countries said in a joint statement. "Both parties are committed to working towards an expeditious outcome that ensures the viability of steel and aluminum industries in both markets against the continuing shared challenge of global excess capacity and strengthens their democratic alliance."

The federal government will continue to impose the 25% steel tariffs on most imports from the rest of the world, except for Canada and Mexico.

The steel and aluminum tariffs have been in place for three years and have helped drive steel prices in the United States to record highs. Buyers of steel have lobbied for them to be loosened or lifted altogether, arguing that they are no longer needed while hot-rolled steel coil prices soar and costs get passed on to consumers of cars, appliances and other products.

The United States and the United Kingdom are now discussing other trade measures that would preserve the steel industry while addressing concerns they have been raised.

"During a virtual meeting today, Secretary Raimondo and Secretary of State Trevelyan discussed the impact on their industries stemming from global excess capacity driven largely by China," the two countries said in a joint statement. "The distortions that result from this excess capacity pose a serious threat to market-oriented steel and aluminum industries in the United States and the United Kingdom, and to the workers in those industries. They agreed that, as the United States and the United Kingdom are close and long-standing partners, sharing similar national security interests as democratic market economies, they can partner to promote high standards, address shared concerns and hold countries that practice harmful market-distorting policies to account."

