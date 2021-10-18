United Way of Northwest Indiana to host virtual Get Smart About Credit class Thursday

A good credit score has many benefits in today's society, including greater access to credit, more favorable loan terms and lower interest costs.

It's crucial to getting that credit card, car or house.

People can learn more about how to earn and maintain a good credit score at an upcoming United Way of Northwest Indiana class.

The organization will host a virtual Get Smart About Credit event on Thursday. The public can attend five different Zoom sessions on the hour between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to learn from experts on topics like “Creating Your Budget,” “What is Credit?” “Building Your Credit,” “Monitoring Your Credit,” and “Repairing Your Credit.”

The United Way of Northwest Indiana, which offers more than 70 programs to improve the health, education and financial wellness of everyone in Northwest Indiana, developed the class in conjunction with Centier Bank, Chase Bank, First Financial Bank, First Merchants Bank, and Peoples Bank.