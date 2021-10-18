United Way of Northwest Indiana to host virtual Get Smart About Credit class Thursday

A good credit score has many benefits in today's society, including greater access to credit, more favorable loan terms and lower interest costs.
It's crucial to getting that credit card, car or house.
People can learn more about how to earn and maintain a good credit score at an upcoming United Way of Northwest Indiana class.
The organization will host a virtual Get Smart About Credit event on Thursday. The public can attend five different Zoom sessions on the hour between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to learn from experts on topics like “Creating Your Budget,” “What is Credit?” “Building Your Credit,” “Monitoring Your Credit,” and “Repairing Your Credit.”
The United Way of Northwest Indiana, which offers more than 70 programs to improve the health, education and financial wellness of everyone in Northwest Indiana, developed the class in conjunction with Centier Bank, Chase Bank, First Financial Bank, First Merchants Bank, and Peoples Bank.
It coincides with the national Get Smart About Credit Day, which takes place on the third Thursday of each October. It's an initiative created by the American Bankers Association Foundation to encourage people to learn about what constitutes a credit score and how to establish good credit.
The United Way of Northwest Indiana's 15-minute long classes are designed to help people achieve a healthier and more successful financial future. They will be recorded for anyone who can't attend at the scheduled time but would still like to learn more later.
Registration is required for both live and recorded presentations.
To register or for more information, visit www.unitedwaynwi.org/credit-day or contact Financial Wellness Coalition Coordinator Erin Stojic at erin@unitedwaynwi.org.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Ramen District, Aldi, artisan popcorn and paleta shop and U-Haul rental sites opening
Opening
'Unique cuisine made approachable'
Coming Thursday
Coming soon
Relocated
Open
'More than 20,000 dealers'
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Basecamp Fitness and Mexican restaurants opening; Albano's Pasta Shop and Ringo's Golf Center close
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Basecamp Fitness and Mexican restaurants opening; Albano's Pasta Shop and Ringo's Golf Center close