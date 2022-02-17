United Way of NWI names new leader

The inaugural president and CEO of the United Way of Northwest Indiana will join the organization in March after three years leading a United Way in Arizona and "15 years of leadership experience with a proven record of creating innovative social impact solutions," according to the organization.

The United Way of Northwest Indiana announced Adam O’Doherty's appointment Thursday.

“Since last fall, we have been looking for the best candidate to lead our organization into our next phase of service,” said Jeff Strack, United Way of Northwest Indiana chairman and chairman of its CEO Search Committee. “We couldn’t be more thrilled that Adam has taken on the challenge. He’s a Midwesterner at heart and will bring an innovative mindset to our Region as we help families and individuals thrive.”

O’Doherty was selected following a robust and rigorous national search, spearheaded by a seven-member committee, comprised of members of the United Way Board of Directors and local community leaders. The committee was led by Jeff Strack, CEO of Strack & Van Til.

For the last three years, O’Doherty has served as the CEO of United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counites in Safford, Arizona. As a social entrepreneur and certified results-based facilitator, he brings over 15 years of leadership experience with a proven record of creating innovative social impact solutions.

“I am excited to join such a warm and welcoming community and to work in partnership toward achievement of our common goal of building successful communities,” said O’Doherty, the new President and CEO for United Way of Northwest Indiana.

"No single entity or group can solve the challenges that face our students, our families, or our communities. It takes commitment from all sectors — education, business, higher education, civic and philanthropy. We all need to work together with shared accountability and high expectations for every person in our communities," O'Doherty said.

The United Way said in its announcement that it received "significant expressions of interest in the role, regionally and nationally, among senior executive leaders across multiple sectors." The organization was assisted in the search by the executive search firm Koya Partners.

O’Doherty will begin his new role March 14, leading a staff of 20 and working with a board of 36 community leaders, more than 300 community partners, 4,000 donors and 5,000 volunteers across five Northwest Indiana counties.

The United Way of Northwest Indiana was formed in October 2021 with the merger of the Lake Area United Way and United Way of Porter County. In 2021, the two United Ways provided more than $5 million in resources to help people in their counties.

For more information, visit unitedwaynwi.org.

