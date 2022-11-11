University of Chicago Medicine partners with Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association

The University of Chicago Medicine, which is building a micro-hospital in Crown Point, is partnering with the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association.

UChicago Medicine, which also has a presence in Munster, Merrillville, Schererville and Calumet City, is becoming a partner of the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, which aims to advance women professionally in a variety of industries.

“UChicago Medicine has demonstrated clear support for women for many decades now, particularly in the way it creates and supports strong careers in healthcare, numerous STEM fields, and in business,” said Erica Dombey, NWIIWA board chairwoman. “We’re proud to include their input and knowledge in our programming. The more our members can learn and grow, the stronger our regional economy becomes.”

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association is a professional development association for women in business in the Calumet Region. It has thousands of members and affiliates in Northwest Indiana.

UChicago Medicine, which operates four hospitals and more outpatient locations across the greater Chicago metropolitan area, will now participate in the Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association's educational, networking and career-building activities.

It aims to help "launch a new chapter of opportunity for women and companies throughout the Northwest Indiana community."

“While we’re particularly excited to expand our physical presence in Northwest Indiana with our new outpatient facility, we’re equally proud to support the Northwest Indiana communities that so many of our patients and staff call home,” said Audre Bagnall, executive vice president for business development and chief strategy office at UChicago Medicine. “Professional development, mentorship, and networking are crucial to advancing careers and boosting local economies. We look forward to working with NWIIWA to support their work while we further extend our organization’s mission to expand access to our world-class healthcare.”

UChicago Medicine is building a $121 million micro-hospital in Crown Point that will span 130,000 square feet, offer access to multiple specialties and employ more than 150 employees. It's expected to open in 2024.