University of Chicago Medicine planning major medical facility for Crown Point

Board members questioned the project's managers about its competitive impact on current health care providers. Bagnall said the motivation was instead to fill specialized needs the University of Chicago could provide expertise in, particularly serving Region residents who already go to academic hospitals in Illinois.

She also said the new facility would lead to some consolidation of the network's own services, including by moving pediatric and oncology services currently provided in Merrillville and Schererville to Crown Point.

In a news release following Monday's votes, a UChicago Medicine official described the health care provider's goals.

“UChicago Medicine’s reputation for providing high-quality care and for bringing research to the bedside is built around the concept that a multidisciplinary approach — specialists and subspecialists working together with community physicians and health systems — is best for patient care and for treating complex diseases and conditions,” said Dr. Kenneth Polonsky, dean and executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Chicago. “The proposed facility would allow our physicians to collaborate with community providers to deliver an integrated and seamless experience for patients who need convenient access to advanced care, clinical trials and the latest diagnostic and treatment options.”