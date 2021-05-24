Uno Pizzeria will soon serve up its famous deep dish at a new Northwest Indiana location

Uno Pizzeria & Grill, one of the biggest names in Chicago deep dish pizza, will soon open a new Northwest Indiana location.

The pizza chain, whose Pizzeria Uno and Pizzeria Due a block apart in Chicago's downtown River North neighborhood are major tourist attractions, is taking over the former Zoup! restaurant space in a strip mall in front of the Meijer superstore in Highland. The pizzeria at 10140 Indianapolis Boulevard is across from where the long-closed Gino's East used to be in the Highland Grove Shopping Center.

While Northwest Indiana pizzerias have long served up Chicago-style pizzas like square-cut, stuffed and deep dish, Uno is the latest big-name purveyor of Chicago-style deep dish pizza with Chicago roots to come to that commercial corridor. It's only about a half-mile north of the Lou Malnati's that opened at 36 U.S. 41 in Schererville in 2019, and three miles north of the Giordano's that opened at 625 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville in 2017.

Like the nearby Lou Malnati's, the new Uno Pizzeria occupies a smaller space that lends itself to takeout and delivery. The fast-casual Zoup! it's replacing had dine-in with limited seating.