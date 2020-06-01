Unrest subsides in Cal City and Lansing, while Northwest Indiana businesses reopen

Calumet City's curfew went into effect Sunday night and will remain in place until further notice.

"I deeply am saddened by what has transpired. As the mayor of Calumet City, I must protect the citizens and the work that has been done to try to improve our community. Therefore, I must announce a curfew be enacted immediately to safeguard our families and children," she said. "This curfew restricts all vehicular and pedestrian movement unless related to emergency personnel, law enforcement, or essential worker commuting. No one else is allowed in any public place during those hours. This curfew will be enforced to the fullest extent of the law."

Qualkinbush blamed outside protestors for the extensive damage, including smashed windows and looting at businesses that included Sam's Club, Petco, Party City, Marshalls, Shoe Carnival, Shopping World, Big Lots, River Oaks Liquors, Value Pawn, and Bob's Discount Furniture.

"Please be aware that organized bands within the protest groups have driven to Calumet City and surrounding communities to attempt to take advantage of the situation and commit crimes on our citizens and businesses," she said. "I urge all Calumet City residents to stay inside as much as possible and to especially avoid the area of River Oak Mall and Sibley Blvd. business district to allow our first responders to do their jobs."