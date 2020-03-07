Up Your Alley bowling, ax-throwing and entertainment center rolls into Schererville

A major new entertainment center has arrived in Schererville.
Up Your Alley is bringing the Tri-Town a boutique bowling, laser tag, Cyber Sport, an arcade, a restaurant with a scratch kitchen, a bar with cocktails, and event spaces that can be rented out. It opened Wednesday and will soon also offer ax-throwing, a Canadian bar pastime that's been growing in popularity in U.S. cities.
"We are the entertainment destination for Northwest Indiana," Up Your Alley Marketing Coordinator John White said. "This was labor of love for the owners. There was a very large need for entertainment for adults to take part in throughout Northwest Indiana, and we knew we could fill the gap with great things to do for friends, couples, families and more."
The same developers who created JAK's Warehouse in Schererville established the new 55,000-square-foot recreational facility at 1048 U.S. 41 in the Boulevard Square Mall in Schererville. The family-friendly entertainment center offers 20 bowling lanes and will soon add three ax-throwing bays, each with two targets.
It aims to be a hub of nightlife in the Region.
"We have been called 'the new bowling alley' but we have so much to offer to make your night out memorable," White said. "We have something for everyone."
Up Your Alley also has an arcade with games like Mario Kart, Connect 4 Hoops, Space Invaders, Tomb Raider, and Injustice. It's the only place in Northwest Indiana to offer Cyber Sport, which White describes as a "hybrid mix of bumper cars, soccer, and lacrosse."
"Cyber Sport is a pretty unique offering," he said. "It's something that you just truly have to experience. It's great for a date night or company team building events. Groups of four to 10 people can be in the cars on the court at a time. Larger groups can reserve the time and swap out who is playing during intermissions between periods."
Up Your Alley employs more than 180 people in a newly renovated and modern-looking space. The restaurant serves gastropub fare. It offers largely the same menu as Square Roots in downtown Crown Point, which includes items like the spicy Doombringer burger and the brisket grilled cheese.
Diners can chow down on wings, burgers, tacos, small plates, sandwiches, soups, salads and desserts. Entrees include blackened salmon, filet tip medallions and Midwest fish and chips.
The bar has televisions all over, including a giant, towering television wall that features sporting events like March Madness. It has a musical stage with dueling pianos and will regularly have live music, including from local artists like Frank Ruvoli and Brian Mund E.
Up Your Alley sells an extensive selection of craft beers, including from Northwest Indiana craft breweries like New Oberpfalz, Windmill, Burn 'Em, Crow Brewing, Off Square, Viking Artisan Ales and 3 Floyds.
"We have a variety of craft beer, a great selection of unique cocktails, and plenty of wine," White said. "We are constantly updating our selection for them all to stay fresh for the season."
Up Your Alley serves people of all ages, including kids until later at night. After 9 p.m. it becomes restricted to people at least 18 years old.
It's meant to be a regional attraction that draws from a wide area.
"The location in Schererville worked as the building was off of a main road, so people can easily find us," White said. "Also, it is in the heart of Northwest Indiana. It is less than an hour from Chicago, and a short drive for anyone from Porter County as well."
A big part of the draw is that it combines so many different recreational activities under one roof, White said.
"We want to give residents something to do on those weekends and weeknights off," he said. "While there might be bowling around, arcades, or big restaurants, we have yet to see all of that combined so you can visit one place and not worry about having to leave. It makes planning your free time that much easier."
Up Your Alley is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.
For more information, call 219-440-7657 or visit www.upyouralleybowl.com.