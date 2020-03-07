Up Your Alley bowling, ax-throwing and entertainment center rolls into Schererville

Up Your Alley serves people of all ages, including kids until later at night. After 9 p.m. it becomes restricted to people at least 18 years old.

It's meant to be a regional attraction that draws from a wide area.

"The location in Schererville worked as the building was off of a main road, so people can easily find us," White said. "Also, it is in the heart of Northwest Indiana. It is less than an hour from Chicago, and a short drive for anyone from Porter County as well."

A big part of the draw is that it combines so many different recreational activities under one roof, White said.

"We want to give residents something to do on those weekends and weeknights off," he said. "While there might be bowling around, arcades, or big restaurants, we have yet to see all of that combined so you can visit one place and not worry about having to leave. It makes planning your free time that much easier."

Up Your Alley is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to midnight on Sunday.

For more information, call 219-440-7657 or visit www.upyouralleybowl.com.

Love 11 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 5 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.