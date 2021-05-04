UPDATE: Franciscan Health Hammond Hospital to be shrunk to a tenth its size: 'This is an extremely sad day for Hammond'

The hospital likely will be reduced to just two stories, though plans have not been finalized, Blaszkiewicz said. About 10,000 square feet of shell space will be left if needed for future use. Franciscan also plans to develop the vacated portion of the property, making it available for retail or housing as the city's redevelopment plans unfold.

The hospital dates to 1898, when the pastor of St. Joseph's Church, the Rev. H.M. Plaster, city leaders and the Sisters of the St. Francis Seraph of Lafayette opened it in a two-story house. It was originally served by an ambulance wagon drawn by two white horses. It moved to its current location in 1899. It was a four-story brick building with 70 beds that was expanded over time, mainly being built up in the 1920s, the 1950s and the 1960s.

The former St. Margaret Hospital has long served Hammond, now Northwest Indiana's most populous city with about 80,000 residents, and one of its most diverse. Hammond is 38% Latino and 22% black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Pressed up against the Indiana/Illinois state line, it's also the closest major hospital to, Whiting, Calumet City and the Chicago neighborhoods of Hegewisch and East Side.

Franciscan Health Hammond's average daily census of patients admitted overnight was typically between 50 and 60.