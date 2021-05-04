UPDATE: Franciscan Health to significantly downsize downtown Hammond hospital: 'This is an extremely sad day for Hammond'

Franciscan is adopting a new strategy of developing "specialized centers of excellence" throughout the Region, such as for instance the Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster that treats cancer patients from across Lake County and the Chicago south suburbs in Illinois. Franciscan Alliance’s Board of Trustees the newly renovated Franciscan Health Hospital six miles away and the smaller, reimagined Franciscan Health Hammond could adequately serve the area.

“After extensive studies of our facilities and the Northwest Indiana market, it became clear that we needed to resize Franciscan Health Hammond for continued viability. We will remain in Hammond, but it would be impossible to remain here as we currently are,” said Cal Bellamy, chairman of the Board of Directors, Franciscan Alliance, Northern Indiana Division. “The changes we are making in Hammond fit into our regionally-based plan for care. They also reflect the growing trends in the healthcare industry, which de-emphasize inpatient beds in favor of increased preventative care, along with virtual care, allowing patients to be treated in the comfort of their homes.”

The hospital likely will be reduced to just two stories, though plans have not been finalized yet, Blaszkiewicz said. About 10,000 square feet of shell space will be left if needed for future use.