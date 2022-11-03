UPDATE: Franciscan to close Hammond hospital, leaving NWI's largest city without a full-service hospital

HAMMOND — Franciscan Health now plans to cease inpatient care and emergency room services at Franciscan Health Hammond, effectively closing the downtown Hammond hospital, which has served north Lake County and neighboring communities in Illinois for more than 120 years.

It will continue to maintain primary care and other medical services at the site, but hospitals are typically distinguished from clinics and other medical facilities by being able to take in patients overnight for inpatient care and by having emergency rooms that offer urgent, life-saving treatment.

The Mishawaka-based nonprofit hospital chain plans instead to direct patients to its hospitals more than six miles south in Munster and Dyer.

“In 2021, Franciscan Health announced that the Franciscan Alliance Board of Trustees approved a $30 million investment in the 100-year-old Hammond campus to renovate some buildings, and $15 million to demolish buildings that no longer have a useful life," Franciscan Health Hammond, Dyer and Munster Interim President and CEO Barbara Anderson said in a statement issued Thursday. "The scaled down, 10-bed inpatient unit and Emergency Department would continue to serve the needs of the Hammond community."

But Franciscan is now changing course, planning to stop treating patients in downtown Hammond.

“In the last 15 months, we have seen inpatient volume at Franciscan Health Hammond drop to an average of 2.5 patients per day. Of the 54 patients who present to the emergency room each day, more than 90% would be better served in a lower-cost setting, such as an urgent care or primary care clinic," she said. "It is difficult to maintain operational efficiency at these volumes. Had we been able to predict the dramatic decrease in volumes, we would have planned differently at the outset. As a result, Franciscan Health is consolidating its hospital-based services in Munster and Dyer and continuing to offer ambulatory services in Hammond."

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Franciscan had been disinvesting in downtown Hammond for years and directing patients elsewhere, then using the decline in traffic as an excuse to further disinvest.

"They are not acting like a nonprofit. This is inconsistent with their stated mission," he said. "This is a perfect example of what's wrong with health care in America. You have two health care systems: one for the poor and one for the wealthy. They want to move away from Hammond to places like Crown Point."

McDermott said he believes Franciscan's decision to disinvest would result in the deaths of patients who would have to travel farther for emergency services.

"Somebody in an ambulance with a heart attack is going to have to go an extra five or 10 minutes," he said. "We're going to lose patients. It's going to happen numerous times."

The 226-bed hospital at 5454 Hohman Ave. dates back to 1898. It was long named after St. Margaret, a patron saint of the poor. The 800,000-square-foot-hospital stands nine stories high, was affiliated with more than 700 physicians practicing more than 50 specialties and was long one of the anchors of downtown Hammond.

“This announcement has left Lake County’s largest city without a hospital for its 80,000 residents and it underscores the problem in America—an America that now has two healthcare systems—one if you are wealthy and one if you are not," McDermott. “Franciscan Health’s corporate trustees have made the decision to divest in the city and its residents. The fact is that Franciscan has abandoned Hammond over the last decade by making procedures and services unavailable at St. Margaret’s. Any excuse that people are deciding with their feet to go elsewhere or to give statistics about how few patients use Hammond’s facility is a red herring—this healthcare corporation chose to divest in Hammond. This decision directly contradicts their ministry and mission to provide assistance to the poor and most vulnerable—this is not a compassionate decision."

Hammond also is home to NW Indiana ER & Hospital, which has an emergency department. But the doctor-owned microhospital by Cabela's and the Little Calumet River on the southern edge of the city has just six inpatient beds.

Hammond will end up as one of the largest cities in the state of Indiana without a full-service hospital after patient services close within a week and the emergency room closes by year's end, McDermott said.

“As mayor I have a responsibility to protect our residents," McDermott said. "This corporate decision will place at risk anyone who needs immediate and emergency services that could result in a life or death situation."

Franciscan said its decision is based on providing more efficient medical services and using resources most effectively.

“A critical shortage of health care workers and a dramatic shift in patients choosing full-service hospitals elsewhere in the county makes it impossible to continue to keep an inpatient facility open that is averaging less than three inpatients per day," Anderson said. "As such, the Franciscan Alliance Board of Trustees and Franciscan Alliance’s Northern Indiana Division Board of Directors approved plans for ceasing inpatient admissions in Hammond and to accommodate those requiring inpatient services at Franciscan’s Munster and Dyer campuses. The Hammond Emergency Department, which has also seen a decline in patients, will close at the end of this year."

Franciscan will maintain a presence in downtown Hammond, but it will be more focused on primary care.

“Franciscan is investing $5.3 million to renovate space on the Hammond campus to broaden access to primary care," Anderson said. "Franciscan Health’s Dr. John Lanman Clinic for the uninsured and underinsured, Fresh Start Market for the food insecure, Diaper Pantry, Prenatal Assistance Program, primary care clinic, dialysis, anticoagulation clinic, multi-specialty clinic and women’s health center will continue to operate."

The hospital has been demolishing the campus, originally to downsize it. But it's now looking at preserving two of its biggest buildings on Hohman Avenue.

“In addition, Franciscan Alliance has identified a qualified developer of housing for senior and disabled citizens who is very interested in working with the city to renovate the two oldest and largest buildings on the campus," Anderson said. "We have also recently learned that a Federally Qualified Health Care clinic has expanded its territory into Hammond for the development of a primary clinic to serve the ongoing health care needs of those seeking care locally."

Franciscan said it hopes to minimize job losses. It transferred hospital workers to Dyer and Munster over the past year but already laid off 83 workers when it just planned to downsize. Kindred Hospital Northwest Indiana, which was based on the fifth floor of the hospital, also laid off 110 workers after Franciscan's decision forced it to shut down operations there.

“Our regional facilities have vacancies that can absorb our employees seeking to stay with Franciscan. Our goal is to maintain as many staff members with Franciscan as possible," Anderson said. “We believe this decision is best suited to continue our care for all of Northwest Indiana. Franciscan Health and the Franciscan Health Foundation remain committed to serving the needs of all of Lake County and will continue initiatives to protect the most vulnerable and provide compassionate care to those who need it most.”

Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dave Ryan said the decision would leave a void in the heart of Hammond.

"While this is very unfortunate for Hammond and the surrounding area, perhaps there is a silver lining in that Franciscan Hammond could offer a private entity the necessary property to build and maintain a new emergency room right on the state line. Additionally, there is land available in Calumet City just a stone’s throw from Franciscan Hammond, and perhaps the mayor of Calumet City could work with the hospital to put together a clinic/ER facility in the immediate area," he said. "With hospital services dwindling in Hammond and Calumet City, now is the time to work together to satisfy the needs of our local constituents."

McDermott said Hammond is looking to bring a new health care system into town.

"We consider this a divorce with Franciscan," he said. "They're more interested in serving the wealthy."

Franciscan Health Hammond's Emergency Room had long been the main transport drop-off for Hammond Fire Department ambulances. Residents need access to life-saving medical care in emergencies, he said.

“I promise that I will continue to do everything in my power to seek out an alternative healthcare providers that are committed to the city and its residents and to make sure Hammond’s healthcare needs are met,” McDermott said.