You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Garber Chevrolet Highland closes until further notice after technician tests positive for coronavirus
breaking topical top story urgent

UPDATE: Garber Chevrolet Highland closes until further notice after technician tests positive for coronavirus

Garber Chevrolet Highland closes for deep cleaning after technician tests positive for coronavirus

Garber Chevrolet Highland General Manager Craig Blacklidge poses at the former Christenson Chevrolet, which was acquired by the Michigan-based Garber Automotive Group.

 Joseph S. Pete

Garber Chevrolet Highland is closing for an "extensive deep cleaning" until further notice after a technician there tested positive for coronavirus.

"This evening after business hours, we learned that one of our service department technicians that has been off work for eight days was just diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus," the dealership at 9700 Indianapolis Boulevard announced on Facebook Wednesday night. "We immediately contacted the Indiana State Department of Health to inform them of the diagnosis."

The dealership is bringing in the specialized cleaning company SERVPRO to do a deep clean intended to disinfect and sanitize the entire dealership at Indianapolis Boulevard and 45th Street, which was long known as Christenson Chevrolet before it was purchased by the Michigan-based automotive group last year, after two of the previous owners died. The cleaning of the 77-year-old car dealership will last two days.

Coronavirus shuts down Chicago Assembly Plant, other auto factories for weeks
UPDATE: Lear factory has second presumed case of coronavirus, will be closed through March 30

"Although not required by the CDC or Indiana State Department of Health, we have made the decision to proactively close our dealership for business," Garber Chevrolet Highland said in a statement. "We want to be as transparent as possible by notifying the community as soon as we learned of the technician's diagnosis. We've notified all of our employees and are in the process of contacting any customers that had a vehicle repaired by the technician. We will continue to follow all guidelines and best practices provided by the CDC to help stop the spread of COVID-19."

Swamped supermarkets hiring temporary workers, closing early for cleaning and restocking
Centier, Peoples, other Region banks closing all branch lobbies amid coronavirus threat

Garber Chevrolet Highland originally planned to close for two days for cleaning but then extended the temporary closure indefinitely. The dealership said in a prerecorded phone message it would modify the way it served the public to prevent the transmission of coronavirus when it reopened to the public.

Garber Chevrolet Highland is the latest Region business to close to be disinfected to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus, which has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide. Lear Corp. in Hammond and the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch also are undergoing deep cleans in an effort to stifle the spread of the sometimes fatal disease.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the dealership at 219-924-3344.

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts