UPDATE: Garber Chevrolet Highland closes until further notice after technician tests positive for coronavirus

Garber Chevrolet Highland is closing for an "extensive deep cleaning" until further notice after a technician there tested positive for coronavirus.

"This evening after business hours, we learned that one of our service department technicians that has been off work for eight days was just diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus," the dealership at 9700 Indianapolis Boulevard announced on Facebook Wednesday night. "We immediately contacted the Indiana State Department of Health to inform them of the diagnosis."

The dealership is bringing in the specialized cleaning company SERVPRO to do a deep clean intended to disinfect and sanitize the entire dealership at Indianapolis Boulevard and 45th Street, which was long known as Christenson Chevrolet before it was purchased by the Michigan-based automotive group last year, after two of the previous owners died. The cleaning of the 77-year-old car dealership will last two days.