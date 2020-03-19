UPDATE: Garber Chevrolet Highland closes until further notice after technician tests positive for coronavirus

Garber Chevrolet Highland is closing for an "extensive deep cleaning" until further notice after a technician there tested positive for coronavirus.
"This evening after business hours, we learned that one of our service department technicians that has been off work for eight days was just diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus," the dealership at 9700 Indianapolis Boulevard announced on Facebook Wednesday night. "We immediately contacted the Indiana State Department of Health to inform them of the diagnosis."
The dealership is bringing in the specialized cleaning company SERVPRO to do a deep clean intended to disinfect and sanitize the entire dealership at Indianapolis Boulevard and 45th Street, which was long known as Christenson Chevrolet before it was purchased by the Michigan-based automotive group last year, after two of the previous owners died. The cleaning of the 77-year-old car dealership will last two days.
"Although not required by the CDC or Indiana State Department of Health, we have made the decision to proactively close our dealership for business," Garber Chevrolet Highland said in a statement. "We want to be as transparent as possible by notifying the community as soon as we learned of the technician's diagnosis. We've notified all of our employees and are in the process of contacting any customers that had a vehicle repaired by the technician. We will continue to follow all guidelines and best practices provided by the CDC to help stop the spread of COVID-19."
Garber Chevrolet Highland originally planned to close for two days for cleaning but then extended the temporary closure indefinitely. The dealership said in a prerecorded phone message it would modify the way it served the public to prevent the transmission of coronavirus when it reopened to the public.
Garber Chevrolet Highland is the latest Region business to close to be disinfected to minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus, which has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide. Lear Corp. in Hammond and the Chicago Assembly Plant in Hegewisch also are undergoing deep cleans in an effort to stifle the spread of the sometimes fatal disease.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the dealership at 219-924-3344.