UPDATE: Lear factory has second case of coronavirus, will be closed through March 30

HAMMOND — The Lear Corp. seat-making factory in Hammond has reported a second case of coronavirus, and will remain closed for cleaning until at least March 30. It's not clear if employees will be paid.

“We can confirm that we were notified of one positive case and one presumed case of COVID-19 at our Hammond, IN, facility," a Lear spokesperson said. "These employees worked on the same shift and were most recently in the facility late last week. After experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, the employees — one salaried and one hourly — visited their health care provider for treatment and have not returned to work."

Southfield, Michigan-based Lear shut down its 240,000-square-foot, Tier 1 auto supplier plant at 2204 Michigan St. in Hammond Tuesday afternoon for a deep-cleaning, and the night shift was told not to come in.

"Following our protocol, we swiftly notified our employees, UAW partners and customers and we made the decision to close the Hammond facility for deep cleaning and disinfection," a Lear spokesperson said in a statement. "We continue to provide real-time health and safety guidance and take comprehensive preventative steps within our operations. We are working closely with local public health authorities, and extend our support and best wishes for a full recovery to our affected coworkers.”