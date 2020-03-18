UPDATE: Lear factory has second presumed case of coronavirus, will be closed through March 30

"Under no circumstances is any member to enter the building due to it being disinfected," the union said in a social media post. "We as an executive board and bargaining committee are still in conversations to handle all issues of our membership. we are aware of the financial hardships facing our members and we are in active conversations regarding pay for this time frame."

"As you know, the UAW has strongly requested that the Big 3 automakers cease production for the next two weeks to safeguard our members, the workforce that makes their products and our communities," UAW said in a statement. "We spent hours tonight in talks with the leadership of the Big 3, demanding that they do the right thing for our members. All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC recommendations on social distancing in the workplace. Most importantly, all three companies have agreed to review and implement the rotating partial shutdown of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of facility and equipment between shifts, extended periods between shifts, and extensive plans to avoid member contact. They will be working on shift rotation to minimize risk."