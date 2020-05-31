UPDATE: Many Indiana stores close near state line; Hammond issues curfew order after widespread looting

Multiple Indiana State Police troopers stood guard outside the Strack & Van Til supermarket just across the state line in Munster, while a Munster officer and rows of shopping carts blocked off the entrance to the Target on Calumet Avenue. A few blocks away, a small crowd of peaceful protestors waived signs and chanted "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter" at the intersection of Ridge Road and Calumet Avenue in Munster as passing cars honked and two officers kept watch while leaning back on their squad car in the parking lot of a neighboring liquor store.

"After receiving multiple inquiries from businesses in town, we now recommend that due to unrest in areas near and far to Highland, that certain businesses retailing higher end merchandise and other retailers close for the remainder of today," the Highland Police Department posted on Facebook. "We recommend that our residents and visitors strongly reevaluate any travel plans that you may have for the rest of the evening as many businesses will now be closed in the area. Should anyone see any suspicious activity, you are encouraged to call 911 immediately. We have added additional staffing and we are working closely with our neighboring police departments to monitor the ongoing events."