UPDATE: Many Indiana stores close near state line; Hammond issues curfew order after widespread looting

CALUMET CITY — Police shut down River Oaks Center and the River Oaks West Shopping Center in Calumet City, the Landings Shopping Center in Lansing, and the Walmart and adjoining Lansing Square strip mall in Lansing after many businesses in Cal City and Lansing were looted or had their windows smashed in Sunday.
The scene was chaotic along the Torrence Avenue commercial district Sunday with multiple storefronts broken in and swarms of police blocking off entrances to various shopping centers. Some officers were in riot gear and a few wielded shotguns, batons and riot shields. Police were observed firing pepper spray balls at people running through the River Oaks mall.
A SWAT team with armored vehicles guarded the entrances to Party City and Petco. A police helicopter circled overhead. Protesters of the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other African-American citizens, most wearing the blue surgical masks that have become nearly ubiquitous during the pandemic, hung out of the windows of speeding vehicles or stood in the sunroofs with signs demanding justice, holding cell phones shooting livestreams, and extending middle fingers. A ski-masked man fired off dozens of fireworks out of the passenger seat of a car while driving on River Oaks Drive.
The streets were littered with bumpers and debris from apparent car accidents while vehicles wove in and out of heavy traffic, driving on medians and rumble strips. Police eventually closed off parts of Torrence Avenue near the mall.
As a result of nearby protests and protests in Hammond on Saturday, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. declared an emergency order of curfew on Sunday, beginning at 9 p.m. and ending 6 a.m. Monday.
It would be unlawful for any person to be on any Hammond street during those hours, Lt. Steven Kellogg said. Essential workers are excused, as is anyone going "to work, or to their homes lawfully," Kellogg said.
Violators may be cited or arrested by the Hammond Police, Kellogg said.
As the unrest intensified after days of national protests, multiple businesses in Calumet City and Lansing had broken windows, including Sam's Club, Petco, Marshalls, Shoe Carnival, an AT&T store, Metro by T Mobile, River Oaks Liquors, Value Pawn, Party City, Bob's Discount Furniture and a Marathon gas station. It could be seen from the street that display cases and shelves were overturned in at least some of the stores.
People boarded up the windows at Santori's Liquors on Ridge Road in Lansing with plywood Sunday afternoon though it was unclear if the windows had been broken or if it was a precautionary measure. At around 2 p.m. a Lansing Police Department officer with his handgun drawn entered a cell phone store with a smashed-in glass door on Torrence Avenue in Lansing while a man by a pickup truck with a large pipe who appeared to be trying to defend the property stood nearby.
Police closed down many nearby businesses as a precaution in both Lansing and Northwest Indiana. Stores that closed early included Target and Strack & Van Til across the state line in Munster, the Walmart and Cabela's on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, a Walgreens in Munster, and two Walgreens in Lansing, one at Ridge Road and Torrence Avenue and another at Ridge Road and Wentworth Avenue. Lansing Police Department officers blocked off the Walgreens and Crescent Jewelers parking lots on Torrence Avenue.
Multiple Indiana State Police troopers stood guard outside the Strack & Van Til supermarket just across the state line in Munster, while a Munster officer and rows of shopping carts blocked off the entrance to the Target on Calumet Avenue. A few blocks away, a small crowd of peaceful protestors waived signs and chanted "no justice, no peace" and "black lives matter" at the intersection of Ridge Road and Calumet Avenue in Munster as passing cars honked and two officers kept watch while leaning back on their squad car in the parking lot of a neighboring liquor store.
Police near the Illinois state line in Hammond, Munster and Highland encouraged businesses to close as a precaution. Kellogg said a few stores in the border city suffered minor damage.
The Target and Meijer in Highland both closed around 5 p.m. after the Highland Police Department encouraged businesses in town to close.
"After receiving multiple inquiries from businesses in town, we now recommend that due to unrest in areas near and far to Highland, that certain businesses retailing higher end merchandise and other retailers close for the remainder of today," the Highland Police Department posted on Facebook. "We recommend that our residents and visitors strongly reevaluate any travel plans that you may have for the rest of the evening as many businesses will now be closed in the area. Should anyone see any suspicious activity, you are encouraged to call 911 immediately. We have added additional staffing and we are working closely with our neighboring police departments to monitor the ongoing events."
Police from multiple agencies blocked off all the entrances to the River Oaks Center, including conversation officers in tactical vests from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Forest Preserve District of Cook County Police. After being shut down because of coronavirus on March 19, the enclosed mall in Calumet City just reopened for to-go purchases at the start of May and then for shopping inside Saturday, save for the still-closed JCPenney department store.
Check back on nwi.com for more on this developing story.
Gallery: National unrest hits Region
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Lake County Tactical Unit at Southlake Mall rally
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Looting in Calumet City
Merrillville protest
Merrillville Walmart
Merrillville Target
AT&T storefront
Fireworks in traffic
Party City by River Oaks
Munster Target
Munster Strack and Van Til
Munster protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Michigan City protest
Michigan City protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.