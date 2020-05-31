UPDATE: Many Indiana stores close near state line; Hammond issues curfew order after widespread looting

"After receiving multiple inquiries from businesses in town, we now recommend that due to unrest in areas near and far to Highland, that certain businesses retailing higher end merchandise and other retailers close for the remainder of today," the Highland Police Department posted on Facebook. "We recommend that our residents and visitors strongly reevaluate any travel plans that you may have for the rest of the evening as many businesses will now be closed in the area. Should anyone see any suspicious activity, you are encouraged to call 911 immediately. We have added additional staffing and we are working closely with our neighboring police departments to monitor the ongoing events."