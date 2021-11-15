UPDATE: New owners eyeing potential redevelopment for Indiana's last Bakers Square

BBQ Holdings Chief Operating Officer Al Hank said Bakers Square had no immediately plans to close in Schererville and had a lease through 2026.

"It's still doing decent," he said.

GNJ Partners LLC currently owns the property at 1675 U.S. Highway 41, which it is selling to Alrig USA in Michigan for an undisclosed sum, principal Nick Apostolakos said.

He said Alrig USA is interested in redeveloping the site but Bakers Square just extended a five-year option on its lease.

"They have offered to buy the property and we have a sale agreement in place," he said. "Bakers Square exercised a five-year option on the lease. They plan to buy it either way."

He said the new owner was getting approval for the demolition and redevelopment of the site if Bakers Square were to leave.

"They've been trying to get their future plans for the site approved in the event Bakers Square ever vacates and terminates their lease," he said. "Otherwise, they would collect money as a landlord."

Hank said the Bakers Square plans to stay open in Schererville.