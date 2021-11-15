 Skip to main content
UPDATE: New owners eyeing potential redevelopment for Indiana's last Bakers Square
New owners are eyeing a redevelopment project for the Region's last Bakers Square restaurant.

The property owner is seeking approval for plans to replace the Bakers Square with a two-unit commercial development at the busy intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and U.S. 30 in Schererville that will include a Starbucks, Schererville Town Manager Robert Volkmann said.

The property manager has asked the town for permission to tear down the old-school diner known for its pie and replace it with new development, Volkmann said. The town council approved plans for a new drive-thru at the site, while the plan commission is weighing the redevelopment proposal.

"The building is currently about 6,000 square feet but may change due to additional stacking required for the drive through lanes," Volkmann said. "They didn’t give a specific timeline."

Bakers Square went bankrupt in January 2020, closing 33 locations across the country. It shuttered its longtime restaurants in Merrillville and Lansing. The last remaining Bakers Square in the entire state is at 1675 U.S. Highway 41 in Schererville.

Bakers Square is now owned by Minneapolis-based BBQ Holdings, which bought it out of bankruptcy. The chain is known for diner food like turkey, burgers and soup and especially for freshly baked pies like French silk, country apple and southern pecan.

BBQ Holdings Chief Operating Officer Al Hank said Bakers Square had no immediately plans to close in Schererville and had a lease through 2026.

"It's still doing decent," he said.

GNJ Partners LLC currently owns the property at 1675 U.S. Highway 41, which it is selling to Alrig USA in Michigan for an undisclosed sum, principal Nick Apostolakos said.

He said Alrig USA is interested in redeveloping the site but Bakers Square just extended a five-year option on its lease. 

"They have offered to buy the property and we have a sale agreement in place," he said. "Bakers Square exercised a five-year option on the lease. They plan to buy it either way."

He said the new owner was getting approval for the demolition and redevelopment of the site if Bakers Square were to leave.

"They've been trying to get their future plans for the site approved in the event Bakers Square ever vacates and terminates their lease," he said. "Otherwise, they would collect money as a landlord."

Hank said the Bakers Square plans to stay open in Schererville.

Attorney Jim Wieser said Alrig USA hired him to get town approval to demolish the sit-down restaurant and replace it with a new building, but was not informed about the new owner's timetable or immediate plans.

"I was engaged to get approval for the razing and redevelopment of the property and that's what I'm going to do," he said.

