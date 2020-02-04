UPDATE: New shuttle service to run from Hammond to O'Hare Friday, will not include long-term parking

But now Lafayette-based Express Air Coach also will start running shuttle buses from Hammond to O'Hare, since it already offers daily service between Purdue and the airport multiple times daily. The company will "initially offer a more modest service than was being run by Coach USA to test the viability of the service and the demand in the market," Davis said.

Founded in West Lafayette in 2004, the bus transportation company offers a number of services in Indiana and Illinois, including charters, tours and airport shuttle service.

"We have 15 years of experience doing airport shuttles," he said. "This is a natural fit for us. We know there's a big demand and have been asked to serve Northwest Indiana for years."

Express Air Coach's pick-up and drop-off point to O'Hare will be at the Holiday Inn & Suites and the Hampton Inn & Suites on Carlson Drive, in the Oxbow Landing Development between the Borman Expressway and the Little Calumet River. Reservations must be made and paid for in advance online to confirm the trip.

Passengers will have to get rides to and from the drop-off points, as no long-term parking will be available by the hotel.