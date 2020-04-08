UPDATE: Pierogi Fest cancelled for 2020

"I volunteer a thousand hours a year organizing this event," he said. "It's not an easy decision for me. It's been a big part of my life for 25 years. There's a time and a place to do what's right."

The festival takes an entire year to organize, with the help of more than 600 volunteers.

Organizers had stopped meeting in person as the coronavirus spread and initially announced in March it would still go on as scheduled in the late summer. But now, it's clear that even if the coronavirus pandemic dies down and it's safe to go outside this summer, it won't be a time for celebration, Dabertin said.

"We lost a substantial amount of time to organize and it's just not a good year," Dabertin said. "It would be subdued and attendance would be way down. This is not a good time for celebration."

Dabertin said it would probably be some time before many people would feel comfortable in large crowds again.

"Part of the reasoning is people will be somewhat reluctant to attend large gatherings after all this is over and we go back to work," he said. "There will be an adjustment period for everybody."