Update: Public meetings on Double Track project scheduled

The public is encouraged to attend two events regarding the South Shore Line's Double Track Northwest Indiana project in the coming weeks and months.

Property owners whose property may be acquired for the project are invited to meetings in early March to discuss the property acquisition process.

Michigan City workshop

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, operator of the South Shore Line, will hold a workshop with the Michigan City City Council at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The meeting will be in the EOC room on the lower level. The purpose of the workshop is for NICTD to convey next steps for the project.

“Now that the Federal Transit Administration has approved the Double Track project to enter the final engineering phase of its Capital Investment Program, things will begin to advance more rapidly, and we want the community to be aware of next steps,” NICTD President Michael Noland said.

The current estimated construction start date is mid-2021 with completion in mid-2023. Additional information is available at www.doubletrack-nwi.com

Property acquisition open houses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}