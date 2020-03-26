UPDATE: Region unemployment claims skyrocket in COVID-19 crisis; statewide jump doubles that of Great Recession

The numbers are eye-popping.

After the coronavirus pandemic shut down restaurants, bars and many non-essential businesses, Indiana saw a staggering 2,873.3% jump in initial unemployment claims last week, the state reports.

In Lake County, unemployment claims skyrocketed by 1,810.0% to 3,820 in the week that ended March 21, according to Hoosiers by the Numbers.

Porter County saw a 2,994% jump to 1,547 unemployment claims last week.

In LaPorte County, claims for unemployment benefits rocketed 2,282.9% to 977 last week, according to Hoosiers by the Numbers. Jasper County saw a 1,578.6% surge to 235 unemployment claims last week.

Newton County had 54 unemployment claims, Pulaski 46, and Starke 143 last week, all jumps of at least 100%.

Nationally, unemployment claims totaled a record 3.3 million last week, which was more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.