UPDATE: River Oaks and Landings trade area blocked off while Cal City, Lansing clean up looting aftermath

After shutting down and blockading River Oaks Center and River Oaks West, Calumet City imposed an indefinite curfew from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

"Calumet City has experienced the boil over of years of unjust application of the law that has victimized African American communities across our nation. We grieve with the family of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and the many others before them," Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush said. "Amid peaceful demonstration spotlighting the horrible injustice that led to the senseless death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, frustration has taken a violent destructive tone. As we as a community and nation grieve with the family of George Floyd, protest has turned into looting and destruction in our business districts."

Calumet City's curfew went into effect Sunday night and will remain in place until further notice.