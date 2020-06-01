UPDATE: River Oaks and Landings trade area blocked off while Cal City, Lansing clean up looting aftermath

Police closed off the entire trade area around the River Oaks Mall in Calumet City and the Landings Shopping Center in Lansing as businesses cleaned up.
Torrence Avenue is completely blocked off between River Oaks Drive in Calumet City and E. 170th Street in Lansing.
The area, particularly the River Oak West outdoor shopping mall, suffered some of the heaviest looting and vandalism Sunday. Dramatic video footage shows scores of looters smashing windows with hammers and batons, and hauling off armfuls of shoe boxes, lamps and other merchandise.
ATMs were completely ripped apart at a Chase Bank branch on River Oaks Drive. Many businesses, including insurance offices, pawn shops and stores, were board up with plywood Monday while concrete barriers and piles of dirt blocked off entrances to shopping centers.
Unrest subsided in Calumet City and Lansing where many businesses remained closed or cleaned up after Sunday's widespread looting, while stores in Northwest Indiana largely reopened after closing as a precaution.
The Lansing Police Department told residents that looting and vandalism in the village's commercial areas subsided by about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, encouraging residents to stay at home for the night.
"The Lansing Police Department has been out in force for much of the day and will continue maintaining a strong presence throughout the nighttime hours," the village posted on Facebook.
UPDATE: Many Indiana stores close near state line; Hammond issues curfew order after widespread looting
After shutting down and blockading River Oaks Center and River Oaks West, Calumet City imposed an indefinite curfew from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
"Calumet City has experienced the boil over of years of unjust application of the law that has victimized African American communities across our nation. We grieve with the family of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and the many others before them," Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush said. "Amid peaceful demonstration spotlighting the horrible injustice that led to the senseless death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, frustration has taken a violent destructive tone. As we as a community and nation grieve with the family of George Floyd, protest has turned into looting and destruction in our business districts."
Calumet City's curfew went into effect Sunday night and will remain in place until further notice.
"I deeply am saddened by what has transpired. As the mayor of Calumet City, I must protect the citizens and the work that has been done to try to improve our community. Therefore, I must announce a curfew be enacted immediately to safeguard our families and children," she said. "This curfew restricts all vehicular and pedestrian movement unless related to emergency personnel, law enforcement, or essential worker commuting. No one else is allowed in any public place during those hours. This curfew will be enforced to the fullest extent of the law."
Qualkinbush blamed outside protestors for the extensive damage, including smashed windows and looting at businesses that included Sam's Club, Petco, Party City, Marshalls, Shoe Carnival, Shopping World, Big Lots, River Oaks Liquors, Value Pawn, Starbucks and Bob's Discount Furniture.
"Please be aware that organized bands within the protest groups have driven to Calumet City and surrounding communities to attempt to take advantage of the situation and commit crimes on our citizens and businesses," she said. "I urge all Calumet City residents to stay inside as much as possible and to especially avoid the area of River Oak Mall and Sibley Blvd. business district to allow our first responders to do their jobs."
Many businesses remained closed. The Tech Credit Union branch in Calumet City for instance closed until further notice.
Northwest Indiana businesses that closed as a precaution have generally reopened.
"Yesterday we put the suggestion out that they close early and most accepted our suggestion," Highland Police Department Public Information Officer John Banasiak said. "We have extra officers out with extra focus on the business districts and we continue to monitor the situations both here and with surrounding communities. We continue to be in communication with our neighboring police departments to stay abreast with things that may be happening there."
In Munster, police reportedly came in and evacuated businesses like Howard & Sons Quality Meats as tensions rose Sunday, warning employees protests were getting closer. Several Indiana State Police Troopers stood guard outside the Strack and Van Til store right on the state line.
"The businesses are generally opened," Munster Police Department Investigations Division Commander Lt. John Peirick said. "The police department was keeping businesses aware of trends over the weekend and the decision to close was left up to the individual business. As for extra protection, the police department is actively patrolling and monitoring our business districts."
