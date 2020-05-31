UPDATE: River Oaks Center, Lansing Walmart shut down; windows broken in Lansing businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET CITY — Police have shut down River Oaks Center for an unknown length of time after disturbances there.

A security guard at the mall just across the state line from Hammond said it was now closed and that it was not known for how long.

Various Twitter users reported large crowds and possible "looting" and "rioting" at the mall just north of the Little Calumet River at the intersection of Torrance Avenue and River Oaks Drive.

Just south of the mall in Lansing, eyewitnesses reported the Walmart on Torrence Avenue was closed early, and at least two nearby businesses — including an AT&T store — had windows broken out.

Also, other nearby businesses closing early included Target and Strack & Van Til across the state line in Munster, the Walmart and Cabela's on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, and two Walgreens in Lansing, one at Ridge Road and Torrence Avenue and another at Ridge Road and Wentworth Avenue.

Protests have raged nationwide over police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other African-American citizens.