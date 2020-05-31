UPDATE: River Oaks Center, Lansing Walmart shut down; windows broken in Lansing businesses

CALUMET CITY — Police have shut down River Oaks Center for an unknown length of time after disturbances there.
A security guard at the mall just across the state line from Hammond said it was now closed and that it was not known for how long.
Various Twitter users reported large crowds and possible "looting" and "rioting" at the mall just north of the Little Calumet River at the intersection of Torrance Avenue and River Oaks Drive.
Just south of the mall in Lansing, eyewitnesses reported the Walmart on Torrence Avenue was closed early, and at least two nearby businesses — including an AT&T store — had windows broken out.
Also, other nearby businesses closing early included Target and Strack & Van Til across the state line in Munster, the Walmart and Cabela's on Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, and two Walgreens in Lansing, one at Ridge Road and Torrence Avenue and another at Ridge Road and Wentworth Avenue.
Protests have raged nationwide over police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other African-American citizens.
After being shut down because of coronavirus on March 19, the long-struggling mall just reopened for to-go purchases at the start of May and then for shopping inside Saturday, save for the still-closed JCPenney department store.
Police did not immediately return messages.
Check back on nwi.com for more on this developing story.
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police form blockade at 171st and Calumet
171st and Calumet
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Gallery: Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.