UPDATE: River Oaks trade area blocked off while Cal City, Hammond extend curfew

"Please be aware that organized bands within the protest groups have driven to Calumet City and surrounding communities to attempt to take advantage of the situation and commit crimes on our citizens and businesses," she said. "I urge all Calumet City residents to stay inside as much as possible and to especially avoid the area of River Oak Mall and Sibley Boulevard business district to allow our first responders to do their jobs."

Northwest Indiana businesses just across the state line that closed as a precaution Sunday have generally reopened.

"Yesterday we put the suggestion out that they close early and most accepted our suggestion," Highland police Cmdr. John Banasiak said. "We have extra officers out with extra focus on the business districts and we continue to monitor the situations both here and with surrounding communities. We continue to be in communication with our neighboring police departments to stay abreast with things that may be happening there."

In Munster, police reportedly came in and evacuated businesses like Howard & Sons Quality Meats as tensions rose Sunday, warning employees protests were getting closer. Several Indiana State Police Troopers stood guard outside the Strack and Van Til store right on the state line.