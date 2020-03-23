UPDATE: Southlake Mall closing because of coronavirus; Cooper's Hawk shutters after potential COVID-19 diagnosis

Southlake Mall in Hobart, the second largest mall in the state of Indiana, will temporarily shut down because of coronavirus concerns.

The mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street, only narrowly edged out in size in Indiana by the Castleton Mall in Indianapolis, will suspend operations at 7 p.m. Monday and stay closed until April 8.

"The health and well-being of our customers, tenants, employees and communities remains our top priority. We are partnering with health and civic officials to help determine the best course of action to prevent further spreading COVID-19," mall management said in a statement. "Please check with our center’s restaurants or other service retailers, as they may be open at various hours to provide essential services for the Merrillville community."

Cooper's Hawk, a popular restaurant and winery chain at the Southlake Mall, also announced it would close after a potential COVID-19 diagnosis of an employee there who last worked on March 16. It's closing its tasting room and bringing in a professional cleaning service to sanitize the entire space. It will then reopen the tasting room for bottle pickup with employees from other Cooper's Hawk locations in Illinois, but skittish customers could opt instead to pick up their wine in Orland Park, Oak Lawn and Burr Ridge if they prefer.