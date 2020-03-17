UPDATE: Southlake Mall restricts hours in coronavirus outbreak response, Macy's to close nationwide

Southlake Mall, the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart, is restricting its hours in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has caused more than 90 deaths in the United States and more than 7,500 deaths worldwide as of Tuesday.

The two-story enclosed mall will be open 12-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Individual store and restaurant hours may vary, so customers are encouraged to call or check their websites.

One of its anchors, Macy's, announced Monday a temporary closure because of the pandemic. The department store chain, closing all its stores nationally, will still pay and provide benefits to its employees.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”