UPDATE: Southlake Mall restricts hours in coronavirus outbreak response, Macy's to close nationwide

Southlake Mall, the super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart, is restricting its hours in response to the coronavirus outbreak that has caused more than 90 deaths in the United States and more than 7,500 deaths worldwide as of Tuesday.
The two-story enclosed mall will be open 12-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Individual store and restaurant hours may vary, so customers are encouraged to call or check their websites.
One of its anchors, Macy's, announced Monday a temporary closure because of the pandemic. The department store chain, closing all its stores nationally, will still pay and provide benefits to its employees.
“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and CEO of Macy’s. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”
"Southlake Mall remains open and operating so that retailers are able to serve the broader community and their customers during this unprecedented global pandemic; and so that we continue to support the local economy, ensuring that critical products and services are available to those who need them," mall management said in a message to customers. "As you know, current state and local guidelines have recommended no mass gatherings, however, this does not apply to spaces where people are constantly moving such as airports, shopping malls and centers, grocery stores or similar spaces."
Southlake Mall, whose other anchors include JC Penney and Dick's Sporting Goods, has taken many other precautions, including sanitizing doors and other surfaces, telling ill employees to stay home, and prohibiting employees from handshakes with customers. It's encouraged people to keep a safe distance, including by spreading out or removing chairs from common areas.
The mall said it would continue to keep customers updated as the public health crisis unfolds.
"Thank you for your support and understanding as we move through these unprecedented times together," mall management said in a statement.