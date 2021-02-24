UPDATE: Southlake Mall under new management after owner defaulted on debt in Israel, reportedly faces foreclosure

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mall manager Peter Karonis and the Israeli government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Starwood, which acquired the mall from Westfield Group in a $1.6 billion deal in 2013 and dropped the much-maligned Westfield Southlake Mall name, defaulted on its debt last March after its Israeli bonds were downgraded to C-, leading bondholders to ask to be repaid faster.

Trustee Pacific Retail Partners manages $2 billion worth of retail properties across the United States and may look to make big changes to Southlake Mall if it were to remain in control, either by settling Starwood's outstanding debt to Israeli bond holders or winning a court-supervised auction for the mall.

“Pacific Retail’s experienced team will be deployed to evaluate each asset in the context of the neighborhood and what is valued by the customers to create a program to further enhance its appeal. This may include bringing in new uses, improving the physical space, adding programming and in some cases, master planning for the real estate,” said Najla Kayyem, senior vice president of marketing.