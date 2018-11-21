Three Strack & Van Til grocery stores remained closed Wednesday morning after an information technology issue Tuesday impacted its point-of-sale system during Thanksgiving week, one of the busiest grocery shopping times of the year.
The stores in Whiting, Hobart on Route 6, and Valparaiso on U.S. 30 remained temporarily closed because computer problems at checkout lanes were not allowing cashiers to ring up purchases.
Supermarkets in East Chicago and Crown Point on Franciscan Drive reopened Wednesday morning with a limited number of checkout lanes.
"We are working diligently and hope to open these soon," Strack & Van Til President and CEO Jeff Strack said in an announcement posted at the stores.
The grocery chain's 18 other stores are open. That includes the locations at Cedar Lake, Chesterton, Crown Point on Broadway, Hammond on 169th, Hammond on Sibley, Highland, Hobart on Old Ridge Road, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, Rensselaer, Schererville, St. John, and Valparaiso on Calumet. The Town & Country in Valparaiso is also open.
"As many of you know, we have experienced a computer issue that has resulted in some stores closing," Strack said. "Most stores are open to help you prepare for Thanksgiving. If the store in your neighborhood is closed, please drive a little further to a store in a nearby neighborhood."
Strack noted that the computer problem did not impact transactions and that the company does not store customer data in its system. No one's credit or debit card information was compromised.
Strack said customers with special orders "can count on it being filled and ready for you" at all its stores, even the temporarily closed ones.
"Thank you for your patience and thanks to the more than 2,800 Strack & Van Til employees who are once again going above and beyond to serve you," Strack said.
Strack & Van Til operates 21 stores in Northwest Indiana under the Strack & Van Til and Town & Country banners.
This information was updated as of the early holiday press time of 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Check nwi.com for updates.