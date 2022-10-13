Updated maintenance fleet coming to Gary airport

GARY — The Gary/Chicago International Airport is upgrading its maintenance fleet with a new step van, dump truck and Bobcat track loader — about $250,000 in purchases approved Wednesday by the airport authority board.

The two trucks will replace "hand-me-downs from O'Hare," Executive Director Dan Vicari said. Upkeep of the older vehicles had become expensive and time consuming, and "we can't afford to have that happen any longer," he told the board.

A 2001 Ford F150 pickup will be replaced by a Ford Utilimaster step van at a price of $69,999. A 2001 F350 dump truck will be replaced with a Chevrolet 6500 HD dump truck with a snowplow for $103,474. And the operations department will add a Bobcat T66 compact track loader to its equipment at a cost of $76,151.

The monthly meeting included a summary of airport operations in September. Operations Manager Ken Cast reported 2,066 take-off and landing operations for the month, 31 fewer than in the same month last year, which he said was a result of fewer military operations at the airport.

Operations for the year through September are up nearly 6%, to 16,731.

Fuel sales of 303,986 gallons in September were up 17.9% from September 2021, Cast said, and year-to-date top 2.6 million gallons, up 29.8% as compared with the first nine months of 2021.

The U.S. Customs facility at the airport handled 10 arrivals in September, with 42 people passing through customs. The flights arrived in Gary from Canada, the Bahamas and the Czech Republic.