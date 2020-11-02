UPS begins Gary airport operations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

UPS said its Next Day Air service volume is increasing as a result of growing internet-based retail, health care and small business demand. Demand to reach emerging markets overseas is also driving growth, it said.

“Chicagoland and northwestern Indiana are important markets for UPS,” said UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan in Monday's announcement. “We’re pleased to add global air express flights from Gary, providing capacity and flexibility for businesses in the region.”

UPS anticipates employing about 60 people at its Gary facility, including ground handlers, administrative employees, aircraft maintenance technicians and managers. Some will be current UPS employees who transfer to Gary, while others will be new hires. It plans to begin hiring later this year, with available positions posted on www.upsjobs.com.

Other airport and city officials voiced enthusiasm for the start of UPS operations:

“Over the past several years the airport has steadily increased our capacity to support a large-scale operator such as UPS, and we are encouraged to see that investment pay dividends,” said GCIA Executive Director Duane Hayden. “This is a key milestone for the airport as we continue our efforts to complement the Chicago regional air system.”